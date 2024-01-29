Franky Zorn: Projects instead of ice speedway racing action

Franky Zorn didn't need to put on his racing kit at the Ice Race Zell am See due to the lack of ice. Instead, he had all the more time to chat to Red Bull KTM MotoGP edeltester Dani Pedrosa.

Last Saturday, when the majority of his ice speedway colleagues were battling it out in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, to qualify for a place on the World Championship grid, last year's runner-up Franky Zorn should and would have wanted to do a few laps on ice. At the revival of the "F.A.T. Ice Race Zell am See", the Red Bull-sponsored Saalfelden native was part of the line-up as ever.

However, after the 2023 event fell victim to the excessively warm weather, Zorn and the only other motorbike protagonist Dani Pedrosa(on a MotoGP KTM RC16 with spike tyres) were among those who did not take part in the core programme. The same goes for the Skijoring trailers. Their tractors and all the other cars that should have been racing were at least sent out in small groups for show runs on the battered track.

Pedrosa and Zorn, condemned to inactivity, spent a lot of time together as professional colleagues and fellow sufferers, with the KTM edeltester taking a keen interest in Franky Zorn's sport. "Dani is a very sociable guy, as colleagues should be. He told me after his test laps last year that it was an incredible riding experience with spikes and that he really enjoyed it. At the Ice Race we had a lot of time to talk again and he was very interested in the technology of my bike. We had a lot of fun together. Dani is an incredible guy," Franky confirmed in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

The 53-year-old, who lives less than 15 kilometres away in Saalfelden, thought it was a shame that he didn't get to race in Zell am See either, but he is more concerned about his sport as a whole: "Ice speedway has developed quite negatively in the western region. Berlin is no more and the smaller races on natural ice such as Weißenbach, St. Johann and Steingaden have long since ceased to exist. The racing mode for ice speedway is still there, of course, but the races are becoming fewer and fewer. The fact that you only fill the gap with training sessions in Sweden is very time-consuming and in principle nothing real comes out of it. The whole of February in Russia is also currently cancelled, although the sport is booming there. They're even building special ice speedway stadiums there, like the speedway arenas in Poland."

However, Zorn is not bored, as he has more time for various projects, mostly in connection with Red Bull. "Of course, we have quite a few sports that look really cool with spikes. We started with Marc Marquez on the MotoGP Honda in Kitzbühel, then continued with Marcel Hirscher on a Husqvarna FC 350 on the Reiteralm and then the big project with downhiller Fabio Wibmer on the Streif. I also made the spikes for that. I think there were over a million followers on YouTube within 24 hours. It's incredible fun to fill in the gaps."