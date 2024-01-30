Ice speedway: A world championship is not a must for Franky Zorn

In the second part of our conversation with Franky Zorn on the sidelines of the Ice Race Zell am See, the two-time ice speedway vice world champion (2000 and 2023) expressed his concerns about the current situation of the Spike Knights.

Ice speedway Berlin is probably history, travelling to Russia is currently not allowed, and races on natural ice tracks such as in Weißenbach, St. Johann or Steingaden have also disappeared from the scene. The Swedish league has now become the centre of attention for Western European ice speedway riders.

It used to be the case that a few foreigners took part in the Swedish league races, but the three-crown country itself is also currently weakening. As a result, there are usually only three Swedes in the line-up for each race. Ove Ledström, who had actually retired, helped out with the Inn-Isar team. The champions were Strömsunds MC, for whom Austrian Franky Zorn, German Hans Weber and Dutchman Jasper Iwema scored the points.

The two best Swedes, world champion Martin Haarahiltunen and Niclas Svensson, had to withdraw due to injury, with Stefan Svensson's son also likely to be ruled out for the Mini Grand Prix series with a complicated back injury. The 65-year-old Stefan could replace his son.

Is ice speedway in general still on the decline? Franky Zorn answered this question in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "It's no longer the way it should be, that's clear. Even in Sweden, it's more of a winder. Someone comes, someone goes, then someone is injured. It just goes like that. If you look at the quali in Örnsköldsvik now, there are a handful of riders who are at a good level. There's not much behind them. The most important thing is to have a field of riders worthy of a World Championship. In the past, five Russians have brought in a completely different level and set standards that the others could orientate themselves by."

Now it is easy to take stock, but what needs to change? The 53-year-old from Saalfelden also has an opinion on this: "My various projects with studded tyres for other disciplines are attracting a different audience and could make ice speedway itself more interesting again in the media. We have very good conditions for the media. We have an oval in a stadium, which means it doesn't get lost and the effort for TV productions is manageable."

"Ice speedway has everything an interesting sport needs. It's spectacular because of the banked turns and quite dangerous because of the spikes. People love it. But no one has yet managed to really make something of it. The TV rights are still with the FIM and the local organisers can hardly make the most of them regionally. That's bad. A lot of potential is also being left untapped when it comes to social media activities."

Should we look for an external promoter along the lines of the speedway GPs? "In theory, yes, but in practice that's probably not feasible at the moment, because every organiser works according to the FIM's guidelines but still does their own thing in various areas. We need a series with a minimum of five six races in the West, but preferably also in Russia again. It doesn't have to be a World Championship, but with permanent staff for marketing, the press and everything that goes with it. And with good prize money to attract the best drivers, that would be a possibility."

Now that the Swedish league is over, the next race on Zorn's programme is the European Championship race in Sanok in eastern Poland. His aim there is to successfully defend his European title from last year. Before that, however, he wants to go back to Sweden to train, as his two bikes are still up there anyway.

In the World Championships, with two race days each in Inzell in March and Heerenveen in the Netherlands at the beginning of April, he would like to improve on last year's result - when he finished second.