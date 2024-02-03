Russia: Bogdanov and Valeev now equal on points in the lead

With a disastrous day of racing, Dmitry Solyannikov bowed out of the title fight three races before the end of the Russian Championship. He got off to his usual strong start with a heat win in Vyatskiye Polyany, 1000 kilometres east of Moscow, and came up against Dmitry Koltakov in the second heat. As expected, Solyannikov took the lead, but as the third lap got underway, Koltakov overtook Solyannikov on the start-finish straight. Solyannikov tried to counterattack, but on the final bend of the third lap he lost control of his bike when his rear wheel came off and he ended up in the outer snow barrier. In the following race, Solyannikov dropped from first to last place and failed to score points for the second time in his third race of the day.

While Solyannikov lost a lot of ground in the title fight and is now 13 points behind, Nikita Bogdanov was able to win his first four runs and deliver a strong race. Dinar Valeev was just as strong, but lost points in the first race when he came out of the tape behind Igor Kononov and Koltakov and was unable to find a way past Koltakov during the race. In heat 19, Valeev, Bogdanov and Solyannikov met and Bogdanov suffered his only defeat of the day at the hands of Valeev, while Solyannikov, handicapped, was unable to catch up with the two front runners.

Results Russian Championship Vyatskiye Polyany, Day 1:

1st Nikita Bogdanov, 14 points

2. Dinar Valeev, 13

3. Dmitry Khomitsevich, 13

4. Dmitry Koltakov, 12

5. Konstantin Kolenkin, 10

6 Ivan Bolshakov, 9

7. Igor Kononov, 9

8. Ivan Gavrilov, 8

9th Nikita Toloknov, 8

10. Dmitry Solyannikov, 6

11th Matvey Volkov, 6

12. Vasily Nesytykh, 5

13. Sergey Makarov, 3

14 Vladimir Fadeev, 3

15 Vladislav Martyanov, 1

16th Igor Saydullin, 0

Standings after 9 of 12 races:

1st Nikita Bogdanov, 120 points

2nd Dinar Valeev, 120

3. Dmitry Solyannikov, 107

4. Dmitry Koltakov, 94

5. Dmitry Khomitsevich, 90

6. Nikita Toloknov, 71

7. Matvey Volkov, 68

8th Igor Kononov, 66

9th Sergey Makarov, 64

10. Konstantin Kolenkin, 62

11. Ivan Bolshakov, 46

12th Ivan Gavrilov, 46

13. Vasily Nesytykh, 46

14. Igor Saydullin, 20

15 Evgeniy Sharov, 19

16. Vladimir Fadeev, 19

17 Ivan Khuzhin, 13

18. Vladislav Martyanov, 4