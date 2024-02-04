Russia: Nikita Bogdanov unbeaten at the top

Nikita Bogdanov remained unbeaten on the second day of racing in Vyatskiye Polyany and now goes into the final two races of the Russian Ice Speedway Championship as the leader with a one-point lead.

In contrast to the first day of racing in Vyatskiye Polyany , there was no snowfall on the second day and the race could go ahead. The first heat saw a clash between title contenders Dinar Valeev and Nikita Bogdanov, who were level on points. Bogdanov decided this heat in his favour and was thus able to take an important point from his opponent in the duel between the top pilots. As neither Bogdanov nor Valeev were beaten in the rest of the race, Bogdanov was able to take the lead in the overall standings with a one-point advantage over Valeev.

After losing a significant number of points on Saturday, Dmitry Solyannikov was unable to make up any ground on the leaders on the second day of racing. On the one hand, Bogdanov and Valeev were in their own league and Solyannikov was no match for them. On the other hand, Solyannikov scored zero points with a last place in the first run. With a deficit of 18 points to Bogdanov and 17 to Valeev, Solyannikov can no longer win the title, and Dmitry Koltakov and Dmitry Khomitsevich were able to catch up in the battle for bronze with 24 points each. The two former world champions competed in a jump-off for third place after the 40 races in Vyatskiye Polyany, which Koltakov won.

While the Russian ice speedway riders will be competing in league races in Ufa next weekend, the national champion will be crowned in Östersund in Sweden. The title in Russia will be decided on 17/18 February between Nikita Bogdanov and Dinar Valeev in the eleventh and twelfth races of the Russian Championship in Krasnogorsk.

Results Russian Championship Vyatskiye Polyany, Day 2:

1st Nikita Bogdanov, 15 points

2. Dinar Valeev, 14

3. Dmitry Koltakov, 12

4. Dmitry Khomitsevich, 11

5. Dmitry Solyannikov, 10

6. Konstantin Kolenkin, 9

7. Nikita Toloknov, 9

8. Ivan Gavrilov, 7

9th Ivan Bolshakov, 7

10 Igor Kononov, 6

11. Sergey Makarov, 5

12. Vladimir Fadeev, 5

13th Matvey Volkov, 4

14 Vasily Nesytykh, 3

15 Igor Saydullin, 2

16th Vladislav Martyanov, 1

Standings after 10 of 12 races:

1st Nikita Bogdanov, 135 points

2. Dinar Valeev, 134

3. Dmitry Solyannikov, 117

4. Dmitry Koltakov, 106

5. Dmitry Khomitsevich, 101

6. Nikita Toloknov, 80

7. Matvey Volkov, 72

8th Igor Kononov, 72

9th Konstantin Kolenkin, 70

10. Sergey Makarov, 69

11. Ivan Bolshakov, 53

12th Ivan Gavrilov, 53

13. Vasily Nesytykh, 49

14 Vladimir Fadeev, 24

15. Igor Saydullin, 22

16th Evgeniy Sharov, 19

17. Ivan Khuzhin, 13

18. Vladislav Martyanov, 5