Biggest concern: "Need a German championship"

Apart from the permanent wildcards, the field of riders for the Ice Speedway World Championship has been finalised, but the majority of the World Championship riders now have a break before the points are up for grabs in Inzell. The problem: the big German ice speedway event in Bavaria does not take place until the end of March, and until then there are no races on the European continent apart from the European Championship.

For the riders who are not competing in the European Championship, this means a week-long break from racing. "We're considering whether we'll go up to Sweden again," says Christian Platzer, who as head of the Inn Isar Racing Team looks after two World Championship riders, Max Niedermaier and Markus Jell, describing the current situation. "None of our world championship riders are seeded for the European Championship, it's the second guard's turn. Our Markus Jell rode ice speedway for the last time on 13 January and will then compete in the World Championships nine or ten weeks later."

In the past, the World Championship meetings in Russia were held during the now race-free period, followed by the event in Berlin, including the German Championship. But since the war in Ukraine and the cancellation of Berlin , there has been a gap in the calendar. "I know that Inzell and Heerenveen will only be possible once the ice speedway season is over. But we absolutely need a German championship again for the future," Platzer emphasised in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "It won't do us any good if we and the team still have Markus Jell as German champion in January 2025. Why can't the German Championship also be held in Sweden? We have to appeal to the DMSB and are happy to organise something and get involved as Inn Isar Racing."

In recent years, the Inn Isar Racing Team has established excellent contacts with Sweden and was able to organise training camps and race starts in the Swedish league for its riders in 2023 and 2024. "We already had top conditions last year, but it was even better at ÖMK Rundbana this year. We had the full support of the club, and that proves once again that it only works together," says Platzer. "We are also planning further collaboration, with the Inn Isar Racing Team bringing the riders up and Rundbana providing us with the track because we can't race here."

Platzer is already thinking about organising races in Sweden in addition to training camps. "The whole thing could be expanded, following the Scandinavian model with Swedish, Finnish and Nordic championships, and we could organise an Alpine Cup with the Austrians and Swiss, which would certainly be a great success in Inzell. This could give some skiers the opportunity to race. When you see that our fans are travelling to Sweden especially for the league races, something is possible. It must be feasible to race in Inzell for three days. Because you have to do something to keep the sport alive. If you think a little creatively around the corner, then ideas open up."