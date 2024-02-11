Svensson and Ala-Riihimäki win championships

The national ice speedway championships were held in Gävle, Sweden, and in Hollola, just outside the city of Lahti in Finland. Martin Haarahiltunen, the title winner from previous years, was missing from the Swedish final. He is still suffering from the consequences of a crash with Niclas Svensson, who also missed the final of the championship. In the final of the Finnish championship, a qualifying race had to be held before the start, as there were more than 16 contenders for the main race.

In Gävle, Stefan Svensson was already the measure of all things in the heats. He finished with a maximum of 15 points. The father of Niclas Svensson had thus secured his place in the day's final.

In addition to Svensson, Jimmy Olsén and Joakim Söderström also made it directly into the final. Robert Henderson then came out on top in the hopeful heat for the last place in the final, having just slipped into the hopeful heat with eight points.

The final then had to be started twice. At the second attempt, only three skiers were left at the start after Söderström crashed. Svensson and Olsén then engaged in a spectacular duel in which the lead changed hands several times, while Henderson was unable to keep up with the pace of the leaders. Olsén then caught Svensson on the exit of the finishing bend and both crashed on the home straight. Olsén was disqualified for causing the crash and Svensson was recognised as the winner ahead of Henderson.

In Hollola, it was Aki Ala-Riihimäki who emerged unbeaten from the heats to secure his place in the final. The experienced Finn entered the final heat with Atte Suolammi, while Max Koivula and Heikki Huusko first had to earn their ticket to the final via the hope heat.

Huusko and Koivula, who had qualified for the World Championships with Ala-Riihimäki in Örnsköldsvik, had each crashed once in the heats and finished with ten points. Koivula and Huusko beat Christer Biskop and Matti Isoaha in the hope heat and made it through to the final. Here, however, they were beaten by Riihimäki, who remained unbeaten in his sixth start of the day and became Finnish Champion 2024 ahead of Huusko and Koivula.

Results Swedish Championship, Gävle/S:

1st Stefan Svensson, 15 preliminary points

2. Robert Henderson, 8

3. Jimmy Olsén, 14

4th Joakim Söderström, 12

5. Isak Dekkerhus, 9

6. Martin Hellström, 10

7 Jimmy Hörnell, 9

8th Mats Svensson, 7

9th Hans-Olof Olsén, 6

10 Seppo Siira, 6

11. Emil Lingvall, 6

12th Leon Kramer, 4

13th Albin Hansson, 4

14 Thomas Ekström, 4

15 Martin Börjegren, 3

16th Annica Karlsson, 2

17. Robin Johansson, 0



Hope heat: 1. Robert Henderson, 2. Isak Dekkerhus, 3. Martin Hellström, 4. Jimmy Hörnell



Final: 1. Stefan Svensson, 2. Robert Henderson, 3. Jimmy Olsén (St.), 4. Joakim Söderström (St.)

Results Finnish Championship, Hollola/FIN:

1st Aki Ala-Riihimäki, 15 preliminary points

2nd Heikki Huusko, 10

3. Max Koivula, 12

4. Atte Suolammi, 13

5. Christer Biskop, 10

6. Matti Isoaho, 10

7. Anssi Lehtinen, 10

8. Markku Weckman, 8

9th Jani-Pekka Koivula, 7

10. Riku Laurunen, 5

11th Jukka-Pekka Seppä, 5

12. Eero Jaakola, 3

13. Jussi Hulkkonen, 3

14. Rami Systä, 3

15. Mika Helin, 2

16. Timo Kankkunen, 2

17th Severi Toivola, 1

18. Andrew Barret (AUS), 0



Hope heat: 1. Max Koivula, 2. Heikki Huusko, 3. Christer Biskop, 4. Matti Isoaho



Final: 1st Aki Ala-Riihimäki, 2nd Heikki Huusko, 3rd Max Koivula, 4th Atte Suolammi