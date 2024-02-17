Nikita Bogdanov on the verge of winning the title in Russia

The penultimate race of the Russian Ice Speedway Championship did not yet bring a clear preliminary decision. However, Nikita Bogdanov was able to put himself in an excellent starting position with a maximum victory.

Nikita Bogdanov and Dinar Valeev remain the measure of all things in Russian ice speedway this winter. Just one point separated the leading duo in the Russian championship ahead of the last two races in Krasnogorsk, near the capital Moscow.

Bogdanov and Valeev got off to a flying start in the first runs. Only Konstantin Kolenkin was able to close in on Bogdanov in the fifth race, but was unable to overtake the championship leader.

The big clash between the two title contenders then came in the 13th race of the day. Valeev started from white and Bogdanov had to start from the outside. Valeev won the start in this race and Bogdanov was initially only in third place in the first corner. At the end of the first lap, however, Bogdanov caught up with Valeev and drove through on the inside at the start of the second lap and then confidently to victory in this heat.

In the final heat, Bogdanov and Valeev once again showed no sign of letting up. Bogdanov had set a maximum of 15 points in the first race day and Valeev only lost one point to Bogdanov with 14 points. However, Bogdanov's victory in the 17th race was not a complete gift, as he first had to prevail against the strong Sergey Makarov.

As in the previous races, Makarov put in some impressive runs, but was repeatedly disqualified for driving through the centre of the track. As a result, he lost a few points and a better placing. In Krasnogorsk, however, Makarov managed three race wins and was also able to beat former world champion Dmitry Koltakov in an impressive manner.

Nikita Bogdanov now goes into the second day of racing in Krasnogorsk with a two-point lead in the overall standings and therefore has the title in his own hands. Even if Dinar Valeev defeats him in a direct duel.

Results Russian Championship Krasnogorsk, Day 1:

1st Nikita Bogdanov, 15 points

2. Dinar Valeev, 14

3. Sergey Makarov, 12

4. Dmitry Koltakov, 11

5. Konstantin Kolenkin, 11

6. Dmitry Solyannikov, 9

7. Dmitry Khomitsevich, 9

8th Igor Kononov, 8

9th Matvey Volkov, 7

10 Evgeniy Sharov, 6

11. Vasily Nesytykh, 5

12. Ivan Gavrilov, 5

13. Nikita Toloknov, 4

14 Vladimir Fadeev, 3

15 Vladislav Martyanov, 1

16. Ivan Khuzhin, 0

17th Igor Saydullin, 0

Standings after 11 of 12 races:

1st Nikita Bogdanov, 150 points

2. Dinar Valeev, 148

3. Dmitry Solyannikov, 126

4. Dmitry Koltakov, 117

5. Dmitry Khomitsevich, 110

6. Nikita Toloknov, 84

7. Konstantin Kolenkin, 81

8th Sergey Makarov, 81

9th Igor Kononov, 80

10. Matvey Volkov, 79

11. Ivan Gavrilov, 58

12. Vasily Nesytykh, 54

13. Ivan Bolshakov, 53

14 Vladimir Fadeev, 27

15. Evgeniy Sharov, 25

16. Igor Saydullin, 22

17th Ivan Khuzhin, 13

18. Vladislav Martyanov, 6