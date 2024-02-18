Russia: Nikita Bogdanov unbeaten to the title

The Russian Ice Speedway Championship has been decided after twelve races: Nikita Bogdanov held his own on the second day of racing in Krasnogorsk, while his rival Dinar Valeev experienced pure drama.

After his maximum victory on the first day of racing in Krasnogorsk, Nikita Bogdanov went into the twelfth and final race of the Russian Championship with a two-point lead over Dinar Valeev. The first race saw a decisive clash between the two front runners, who were joined by Dmitry Solyannikov, the number three in the championship. If Valeev wanted to keep his hopes of winning the title, he had to leave Bogdanov behind him in this race and hope for more shooting assistance in order to catch up with Bogdanov.

Bogdanov made the start, but Valeev got past his rival on the inside on the second lap and was also able to fend off a direct counterattack from Bogdanov. However, Bogdanov then overtook Valeev on the inside in the finishing bend and ensured a preliminary decision, as the lead had now grown to three points.

Things continued well for Bogdanov in the second round with another victory, while Valeev crashed in the start bend during his run without any outside influence. Valeev, who was excluded from the repeat run, could tell that he had not survived the crash unscathed.

The title was decided in the third run. Bogdanov had beaten Dmitry Koltakov, who rode his best race of the championship, to take the third heat win, while Valeev was up against Dmitry Khomitsevich, Sergey Makarov and Ivan Gavrilov. Valeev initially found himself in fourth place and only briefly finished second, but ended up in last place and Bogdanov could no longer be denied the title as a result.

Bogdanov finished the race day in Krasnogorsk as the maximum winner and successfully defended his title from the previous year. Valeev finished the championship with silver, Dmitry Solyannikov with bronze.

Results Russian Championship Krasnogorsk, day 2:

1st Nikita Bogdanov, 15 points

2. Dmitry Koltakov, 14

3. Sergey Makarov, 13

4. Dmitry Solyannikov, 11

5. Konstantin Kolenkin, 10

6. Dmitry Khomitsevich, 10

7 Dinar Valeev, 8

8th Evgeniy Sharov, 7

9th Matvey Volkov, 7

10 Nikita Toloknov, 5

11. Igor Kononov, 5

12. Ivan Gavrilov, 5

13. Vasily Nesytykh, 4

14 Vladimir Fadeev, 3

15 Igor Saydullin, 1

16 Ivan Khuzhin, 1

17 Vladislav Martyanov, 1

18. Ivan Bolshakov, 0

Final standings after 12 races:

1st Nikita Bogdanov, 165 points

2nd Dinar Valeev, 156

3. Dmitry Solyannikov, 137

4. Dmitry Koltakov, 131

5. Dmitry Khomitsevich, 120

6. Sergey Makarov, 94

7. Konstantin Kolenkin, 91

8. Nikita Toloknov, 89

9th Matvey Volkov, 86

10. Igor Kononov, 85

11. Ivan Gavrilov, 63

12. Vasily Nesytykh, 58

13. Ivan Bolshakov, 53

14 Evgeniy Sharov, 32

15. Vladimir Fadeev, 30

16. Igor Saydullin, 23

17th Ivan Khuzhin, 14

18. Vladislav Martyanov, 7