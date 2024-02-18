Ice speedway: Heikki Huusko is Nordic Champion

After the national championships in Finland and Sweden, the Nordic Ice Speedway Championship took place in Östersund, which was won by Finland's Heikki Huusko, who defeated Stefan Svensson in the final.

Östersund in Sweden hosted this year's race for the Nordic Championships after the Swedish and Finnish Championships were held in Gävle and Hollola last weekend. While the Swedish champion Stefan Svensson was at the start in Östersund, his Finnish counterpart Aki Ala-Riihimäki was absent.

Stefan Svensson finished the heats unbeaten. In the final run, the evergreen also defeated the up-and-coming Finn Heikki Huusko, who was undefeated up to that point. Jimmy Olsen had won the start in the first clash between Svensson and Huusko, but Svensson was quickest out of the first bend, took the lead on the back straight and won ahead of Huusko and Olsen. Svensson and Huusko went straight into the final with Max Koivula, who scored 13 points, while Olsen had to go into the hope heat.

After winning the start, Olsen initially took the lead in the heat race before Jimmy Hörnell overtook him. Olsen built up momentum in the remaining laps on the outside line, was able to work his way past Hörnell before the finish line and entered the final as the winner of the hope heat.

In the final, Svensson started from the inside grid position, but only came out of the first bend in third place behind the Finns Huusko and Koivula. Svensson was able to overtake Koivula, but Huusko had gained the upper hand and crossed the finish line as the winner, while Olsen overtook Koivula in the final metres.

Apart from Stefan Svensson, who will not be competing in the European Ice Speedway Championship in Sanok next weekend, four of the top five from the Nordic Championship will be there. SPEEDWEEK.com is on site and will report in detail.

Results Nordic Championship Östersund/S:

1st Heikki Huusko (FIN), 14 pre-race points

2. Stefan Svensson (S), 15

3. Jimmy Olsen (S), 10

4th Max Koivula (FIN), 13

5. Jimmy Hörnell (S), 11

6th Isak Dekkerhus (S), 9

7th Jo Saetre (N), 10

8th Christer Biskop (FIN), 7

9th Joakim Söderström (S), 6

10th Seppo Siira (S), 6

11th Atte Suolammi (FIN), 4

12th Emil Lingall (S), 4

13th Mats Svensson (S), 3

14th Jani-Pekka Koivula (FIN), 3

15th Eero Jaakola (FIN), 2

16th Hans-Olof Olsen (S), 2



Hope heat: 1. Jimmy Olsen, 2. Jimmy Hörnell, 3. Isak Dekkerhus, 4. Jo Saetre



Final: 1st Heikki Huusko, 2nd Stefan Svensson, 3rd Jimmy Olsen, 4th Max Koivula