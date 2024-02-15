Ice Speedway European Championship: Six German-speakers are taking part

The European Ice Speedway Championships will take place in Sanok, Poland, on 24 and 25 February. Defending champion Franky Zorn, runner-up Luca Bauer and last year's European Championship bronze medallist Jimmy Olsen are among the favourites.

There is little movement in the ice speedway scene at the moment, as the Russians continue to be excluded from international championships and important venues such as Berlin-Wilmersdorf have been cancelled.

It is therefore no surprise that the European Ice Speedway Championship has once again been awarded to the free royal city of Sanok in the far east of Poland in the Carpathian Foothills Voivodeship. This will be the sixth time that the European Championship has been decided in Poland. And there is every reason to believe that one of the six German-speaking riders among the 16 nominees will finish at the top of the podium.

Franky Zorn won the first European Championships in Sanok in 2008 and 15 years later, last year, the now 53-year-old from Saalfelden stood on the top step of the podium for the second time.

The second Austrian seeded by the AMF is not Charly Ebner, who has since received a permanent World Championship wildcard, but Martin Posch from Weissenbach, who has not yet been able to gain any riding experience this season.

Four Germans will start in Sanok, although the DMSB has only been allocated three starting places. As in the past, this is due to the fact that Luca Bauer has been driving with a licence from the Italian federation since the start of his career and was therefore nominated as an "Italian".

The 25-year-old from Upper Bavaria has stepped out of his father Günther Bauer's shadow since his runner-up European Championship title in Sanok 2023 and his run just short of a World Championship medal in Inzell. Together with Zorn, who is 28 years his senior, the Bavarian is the prime candidate for the title.

The DMSB always considers riders for the European Championships who do not make it to the World Championships and has therefore nominated the Bavarians Franz Mayerbüchler, Maximilian Niedermaier and the only Hessian skater Marc Geyer. All three should be satisfied with midfield placings. The most interesting personnel is Maximilian Niedermaier, not to be confused with his cousin Max Niedermaier. He is venturing onto international terrain for the first time.

Of the Scandinavian riders, the 2023 bronze medallist Jimmy Olsen, who has been in strong form in the Swedish Super League of late, is undoubtedly one of the favourites. And there is a "dark horse", a Finn who has never competed internationally: Heikki Huusko (30), flattrack and ice skater since last year, who finished runner-up in the Finnish championships last weekend despite a crash.

Both European Championship races on 24 and 25 February, whose points will be added together, will start at 2 p.m. in the Blonie artificial ice stadium. It was not known at the time of going to press whether a Polish TV station will be broadcasting live.

Start list Ice Speedway European Championship Sanok/PL:

1 Franz Mayerbüchler (D)

2 Jimmy Olsen (S)

3 Heikki Huusko (FIN)

4 Marc Geyer (D)

5 Lukas Hutla (CZ)

6 Michal Knapp (PL)

7 Joakim Söderström (S)

8 Andrej Divis (CZ)

9 Luca Bauer (D)

10 Jasper Iwema (NL)

11 Sebastian Reitsma (NL)

12 Franz Zorn (A)

13 Jimmy Hörnell (S)

14 Max Koivula (FIN)

15 Maximilian Niedermaier (D)

16 Martin Posch (A)

Res. 17 Radek Hutla (CZ)