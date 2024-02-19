Ice Speedway European Championship: More favourites - Niedermaier twice

The Ice Speedway European Championship this weekend in Sanok, Poland, was already well stocked with favourites despite the absence of the Russian riders. Now there is one more: Max Niedermaier replaces Marc Geyer, who is ill.

The people in charge at the DMSB had actually agreed that, as in previous years, riders who were not in the World Championship qualifiers or were eliminated there would be given a chance in the European Championship in order to give as many riders as possible racing practice. Franz Mayerbüchler, Maximilian Niedermaier (cousin of Max Niedermaier) and Marc Geyer therefore received the three starting places from the association. Luca Bauer does not count for the DMSB - the runner-up in the European Championship is again racing this year with a licence from the Italian FMI.

Last weekend, Marc Geyer from Hesse had to cancel his start due to a flu-like infection. However, it was not Benedikt Monn, who was unfortunately eliminated in Örnsköldsvik, but the winner of the World Championship qualification, Max Niedermaier.

This adds another name to the list of title contenders: The (still) 35-year-old Max Niedermaier showed himself to be in brilliant form at the Swedish Super League races after a certain start-up time and at the World Championship qualifiers.

Alongside defending champion Franky Zorn and runner-up Luca Bauer, rising star Heikki Huusko, the 30-year-old Finn from Jyväskylä, is now definitely one of the favourites after winning the Nordic Championships last weekend ahead of Stefan Svensson, Jimmy Olsen and Max Koivula. With Max Niedermaier and Olsen, the number of contenders for victory has grown to at least five.

A side note: In the start list of the Polish promoter Speedway Events, the number 15 now goes under the name "Maximilian Niedermaier jun.". Apparently "little Max" is thought to be the son of starting number 4, but Max Niedermaier is in fact the "junior", namely the son of former German team world champion Max Niedermaier senior.

The races in Sanok start at 2 pm on both days. Training is on Friday, 23 February, also from 2pm. The stadium gates will open at 12.30 pm.

There are plenty of tickets available at the box offices from 59 zl (approx. 14 euros).

Starting list Ice Speedway European Championship 2024 Sanok/PL:

1 Franz Mayerbüchler (D)

2 Jimmy Olsen (S)

3 Heikki Huusko (FIN)

4 Max Niedermaier (D)

5 Lukas Hutla (CZ)

6 Michal Knapp (PL)

7 Joakim Söderström (S)

8 Andrej Divis (CZ)

9 Luca Bauer (D)

10 Jasper Iwema (NL)

11 Sebastian Reitsma (NL)

12 Franz Zorn (A)

13 Jimmy Hörnell (S)

14 Max Koivula (FIN)

15 Maximilian Niedermaier (D)

16 Martin Posch (A)

Res. 17 Radek Hutla (CZ)