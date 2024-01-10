Luca Bauer: "It was solely down to me"

Luca Bauer started the 2024 ice speedway season with fluctuating performances. He will be racing for Östersund in the Swedish league.

Luca Bauer's team travelled to Sweden for the first time back in December. Traditionally in Östersund, the Bavarian took to the slippery track for the first time. Back in the days when his father Günther, Germany's most successful ice speedway rider, was still riding, extensive testing took place in Östersund at the start of the new season.

After the first training session, Team Bauer travelled back home to Reit im Winkl to make the final tweaks to the bike set-up, collect the presents under the Christmas tree and replenish the stock of spare parts before setting off again for Scandinavia. There were three races at the start of the Swedish Super League.

"The results of the first races were mixed," said the European runner-up. "The first race didn't go badly with nine points, the second with 13 points was more to my liking. The third race was disastrous with only four points. It was all down to me. My bikes are running perfectly, but nothing worked for me that day."

Before the international predicate races start, the two final races of the Superliga will take place next weekend in Gävle and Bollnäs. "We will check the bikes and attack again," says Bauer.

The 2023 season was the German ice speedway crack's most successful to date, winning silver at the European Championships. He also narrowly missed out on a World Championship medal in the Inzell GP.

This year, the trained automotive mechatronics technician will once again be focussing on the races in his father's "living room". The German GP will take place in the Max Aicher Arena in Inzell from 22-24 March, where the first World Championship points will be up for grabs before the World Championship medals are awarded in Heerenveen at the beginning of April.