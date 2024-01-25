Ice speedway: Markus Jell firmly in the World Championship - Simon out

Markus Jell is missing from the line-up for the Ice Speedway World Championship qualifiers this weekend, although he was originally seeded for the event. The reason is that the Bavarian will move up into the World Championship field for Harald Simon.

After the conclusion of the Swedish Ice Speedway League, Markus Jell's van and motorbikes remained in the far north while the rider flew home. At this point, the German champion and 2023 World Championship sixth-placed was still assuming that he would have to compete in the World Championship preliminary round in Örnsköldsvik next weekend in order to qualify for the 2024 World Championship. As Austria's Harald Simon will not be taking part in the 2024 World Championships, as announced after the World Championship races in Inzell last year, Jell will be one of the five seeded lugers for the Grand Prix.

"Of course I'm happy that I've been seeded straight into the field," said Jell, commenting on the fact that he will definitely be taking part in the World Championships alongside World Champion Martin Haarahiltunen, Franz Zorn, Luca Bauer and Niclas Svensson. "On the other hand, it's a shame because it's another race less. But it's a safe bet, because something can always happen in qualifying."

As Markus Jell can now forgo the trip to Sweden, Christian Platzer, who will be on site as Team Principal of the Inn Isar Racing Team to support team driver Max Niedermaier, will bring the Bavarian's equipment home. "We'll fly back up on Thursday, then take the train to Gävle and then the three of us will drive Markus Jell's bus back, because we won't need it up there for the time being," says Platzer.

Jell's equipment will then undergo a complete service in preparation for the World Championships. Before the World Championship races in Inzell in March, there will also be some more training. "We're not quite sure where we're going yet, but probably back to Sweden," the 41-year-old revealed to SPEEDWEEK.com, who wants to work from race to race in the World Championship. "I'm going to give 100 per cent, take as many points as possible and ride every race to the full, then add it up at the end."

Team boss Platzer and driver Markus Jell agree on the fact that they regret that Harald Simon will not be starting. "We had all hoped that he would race again," says Platzer. "So we have one laughing and one crying eye, one is leaving and one is coming in. It's a shame for Harry, but his physical condition doesn't allow it. However, we hope that he won't hang up his ice speedway boots completely and that he will stay with us in the team - we hope he will come back."

Jell also pays tribute to last year's World Championship bronze medallist: "Harry and I grew together well when we were in the team together and we're still in contact a lot in the summer. I hope he comes back when he's fit again. I reckon he'd rather drive himself than be a spectator in the stands."