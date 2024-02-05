Ice Speedway GP Inzell: How to attract new fans

The first two finals of the 2024 Ice Speedway World Championship will take place in Inzell at the end of March, and the German-speaking participants have a good chance of success.

Three days of motorsport at its best can be experienced in the tranquil Alpine village: From 22-24 March, the Ice Speedway GP, which consists of four races this year, will kick off in Inzell. After the two Grands Prix in Inzell, the World Champion will be crowned in Heerenveen in April.

Before the two races on Saturday and Sunday in the impressive Max Aicher Arena, the World Championship training session will take place on Friday. The special treat: admission is free.

"We want to attract new people to the race track and hope that many will come and watch the training on Friday," says Inzell boss Kai Schmiedeknecht. "The races will be extremely exciting and we are proud that so many Germans have qualified for the Grand Prix."

After the top five from last year were seeded for the World Championship series, a further eight participants have been finalised after the qualifying race. In central Sweden, Max Niedermaier set an example with a strong performance when he finished the qualification in first place. Hans Weber also overcame the hurdle with ease, finishing fourth and will be doing his utmost to get as far forward as possible on home soil after the former world championship runner-up had to throw in the towel last year due to injury.

In addition to the two qualifiers, Luca Bauer and Markus Jell are two seeded riders. European runner-up Bauer narrowly missed out on a medal last year, finishing fourth at the World Championships. Jell impressed with a sixth-place finish and is therefore also seeded, as he takes the place of World Championship bronze medallist Harald Simon, who ended his illustrious career last March.

At least one more German will be joining them in Inzell: The organisers can nominate a one-day wildcard for each GP weekend. "We make that dependent on who gets the two permanent wildcards from the FIM," says Schmiedeknecht.



This means that the field of participants is almost complete, at least unofficially.

Before the preparations for the mega event are finalised, the new management quartet, consisting of Schmiedeknecht, Thomas Kunz, Daniel Fuchs and ice speedway legend Günther Bauer, will continue to drum up publicity at the Imot in Munich. An ice speedway motorbike will not be missing from the exhibition, and anyone who wants to try out the spike-equipped fire chair is cordially invited to come to the Bavarian capital from 16-18 February.

Advance ticket sales for the races in Inzell are in full swing and all seats are already sold out. Standing room is still available in sufficient numbers, but it is advisable to secure tickets as soon as possible. There will be a new ticketing system at the ice speedway in Inzell, which will allow visitors to order their favourite seats online from the comfort of their own home in just a few minutes.

You can find all further information and the link to the ticket portal at www.eisspeedway-inzell.de.

Field of participants Ice Speedway GP Inzell (unofficial):

Martin Haarahiltunen (S)

Franz Zorn (A)

Luca Bauer (D)

Niclas Svensson (S)

Markus Jell (D)

Max Niedermaier (D)

Heikki Huusko (FIN)

Max Koivula (FIN)

Hans Weber (D)

Jimmy Olsen (S)

Jasper Iwema (NL)

Jimmy Hörnell (S)

Aki Ala-Riihimäki (FIN)

Organiser Wildcard - still open

Permanent wildcard - still open

Permanent wildcard - still open

Reservist 1 - still open

Resverist 2 - still open