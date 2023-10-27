No permission: Eisspeedway Berlin on the brink of extinction

The ice speedway race in the Horst Dohm Stadium in Berlin's Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf district has been held since 1975. On 3-4 March 2023, the event was held for the 48th time, but now it is to come to an end.

In a letter of 29 June 2023 from the Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf District Office, Department of Schools, Sports, Further Education and Culture, to the Eisspeedwayunion Berlin (ESU), which has been organising the event since 2014, the ESU was informed that "... the District Office does not currently intend to hold another event with the Eisspeedwayunion Berlin e.V., to conclude a new contract or to continue any contract that may have been concluded." At the same time, they are revoking the contract offer last made on 28 February, which all together means nothing other than the death blow for the traditional event.

But the ESU is not giving up. After all talks and offers for an adapted event schedule remained fruitless and letters partly unanswered, the ESU is currently turning to higher-level authorities as well as the public. Marco Hübner, the new 2nd chairperson, says: "We need a certain lead time for an event of this dimension and are now trying to make ourselves heard in other ways. We are a registered Berlin association and are talking about an event that has been around for 48 years. We have a mandate from the motorbike world federation FIM to organise a world championship race again next year, which is not possible as things stand at the moment. That's why we are asking the responsible office to allocate us an appropriate venue in the city of Berlin, which we are legally entitled to as a Berlin club."

The ESU's incomprehension of this unforeseeable blow also grew immeasurably because the Horst Dohm Ice Stadium had recently been extensively renovated and modernised with large amounts of taxpayers' money. For example, a new ice preparation system was installed, which should significantly reduce energy costs for ice construction. Likewise, the public address system was renewed and a new display LED wall was purchased, which makes no sense for public ice skating alone. Hübner also points out that ice speedway uses methanol and that the sport is CO2-neutral.

In addition to the public, the ESU is now also writing to the governing mayor of Berlin in the hope that he can make a difference. "Unfortunately, we are forced to turn further because we have been cornered like this. We have now reached the point that if we don't get a venue, we will have to dissolve the association. An association can only exist if money comes in to cover all the running costs," says Hübner. He also points out that the event, which is always very well attended, represents a great added value for Berlin, both in terms of image and financially. International riders, team members, officials, etc., but above all thousands of spectators, stayed overnight, consumed all kinds of things and generated revenue from sightseeing. Now all that is no longer wanted?