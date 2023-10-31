Fans launch petition for ice speedway in Berlin

There is great concern about losing another location for ice speedway in Germany. In an online petition, votes are being collected for the traditional event to remain in Berlin.

"We cannot allow another ice speedway race to disappear forever. The sport is the greatest show on earth and also one of the few motor sports that is CO2-neutral," writes a fan from England as one of almost 2,000 signatories so far of the online petition for the preservation of the Berlin ice speedway.

The petition was started by track sport fan Heiko Bernitt, who, as a Palatine by choice with roots in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, has attended numerous speedway races all over Europe as well as several ice races in Germany and neighbouring countries and has even travelled to Kazakhstan.

If the Eisspeedwayunion Berlin were to be forbidden to organise a race, this would have a clear impact on the sport of ice speedway in Germany, which after the political sanctions against Russia, apart from the races in Sweden, hardly takes place any more.

Only Inzell would remain in Germany, where a World Championship event is planned for 2024. With the elimination of the event in Berlin, there is no host for the German Championships as things stand. And for the riders outside the World Championships, there would not be a single starting opportunity in Germany.



TO THE PETITION