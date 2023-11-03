Ice speedway world champion to be determined in four races

There will be ice speedway races in Heerenveen again, as the FIM announced with the 2024 World Championship calendar. The first final races will be held in Inzell.

A qualifying round in Sweden and two events with two final races each will determine the 2024 ice speedway champion. The qualifying round has been scheduled for the end of January in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, and on natural ice.

The first World Championship points will be awarded in Inzell, where the races will take place on 23 and 24 March in the Max Aicher Arena. Tickets are already on sale for the cult event in the Bavarian community.

After a one-year break, the title will once again be decided in Heerenveen. In 2022, the Swede Martin Haarahiltunen won his first of two titles there after the Russian riders were banned from the World Championships for political reasons. Last year, the event in the Netherlands was suspended due to the rise in energy prices. After the bad news about the Berlin venue, the return of Heerenveen is finally good news.

Ice Speedway World Championship 2024 dates:

27 January: Qualifying round 1 - Örnsköldsvik (S)



23/24 March: Finals 1 & 2 - Inzell (D)



6/7 April: Finals 3 & 4 - Heerenveen (NL)