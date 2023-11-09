Sergei Kazakov: Six-time ice world champion is 70

When Sergei Kazakov, who turns 70 today, has competed in an ice speedway world championship final, he has usually been very successful: in eleven appearances, the Russian has won six titles.

Russia's Sergei Kazakov, who celebrates his 70th birthday today, has won two individual world championship titles and four with the team. The man from the harbour city of Vladivostok made his World Championship debut in the 1975 final, where he won the bronze medal. After this success in the Russian capital Moscow, it would be seven years before Kazakov experienced his next great success. He won the title at the 1982 World Final in Inzell and successfully defended it the following year in Eindhoven, where he again scored 28 points.

In contrast to Inzell, where Kasakov was five points better than the Swede Per-Olof Serenius, in Eindhoven he had to go into a play-off for victory, in which he defeated his compatriot Anatoly Bondarenko. Kazakov also celebrated notable successes in the World Team Championships, in which the Russians have dominated from the outset: he won the title in 1982, 1984, 1988 and 1990, and bronze and silver in 1983 and 1985.



