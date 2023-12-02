Ice Speedway World Championship: Jell, Niedermaier, Weber qualify

A qualifying race for the 2024 Ice Speedway World Championship will be held in Sweden at the end of January. Germany is sending three strong riders to the competition.

The top five from the 2023 Ice Speedway World Championship are seeded for the 2024 World Championship with four races in Inzell and Heerenveen and can save themselves the trip to qualifying. These are Martin Haarahiltunen, Franz Zorn, Harald Simon, Luca Bauer and Niclas Svensson.

The only sporting option is to secure a starting place in the World Championship at the qualifying round in Örnsköldsvik. If they fail to do so, the riders can still hope for a wildcard from the FIM motorbike world association. The Netherlands have named Jasper Iwema and Sebastian Reitsma, while Poland's starting place will be taken by Michal Knapp.

Germany had initially hoped for two starting places and a third, which it has now received. According to SPEEDWEEK.com, the three places will go to Hans Weber, German champion Markus Jell and runner-up Max Niedermaier. Jell finished sixth in the 2023 World Championship, while Weber was suffering from the consequences of his hand injury and withdrew from the race after two runs in Inzell. Niedermaier, who had kept a low profile in ice speedway during the coronavirus years, was a reserve in Inzell and only made one appearance on Saturday. He finished second in the ice speedway in Berlin and won the international race in the capital.



Benedikt Monn will be on standby as a general reserve for the World Championship qualifying race on 27 January 2024.