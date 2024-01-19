Ice speedway GP qualifying: Eight world championship participants at stake

Five riders are seeded for the 2024 Ice Speedway World Championship, with a further eight starting places for the final races in Inzell and Heerenveen to be allocated on the last weekend of January in Örnsköldsvik.

The top five from 2023 are seeded for the 2024 Ice Speedway World Championship, meaning that the injured Niklas Svensson and World Champion Martin Haarahiltunen, among others, can continue to focus on their recovery and look forward to the start of the World Championship in Inzell in March.

On the sporting side, eight more starting places will be awarded on 27 January in Örnsköldsvik, with Germany sending three spike knights into the race in Hans Weber, Max Niedermaier and Benedikt Monn. While Weber and Niedermaier should easily achieve a top 8 place and the associated qualification, Monn also has what it takes on a good day.

Contrary to expectations, Markus Jell is missing from the line-up. This could mean that the Bavarian either gets the open starting place with the number 11 or moves up to sixth place in the seeded riders. Originally, this starting place was allocated to Switzerland, which had a rider in the Swedish league in Beat Dobler.

After the race in Örnsköldsvik, a total of 13 of the 15 World Championship participants have been confirmed with five seeded and eight qualified riders. Two further World Championship riders will be given permanent wildcards for all four races by the FIM. In addition, one day wildcard and two reserve riders will be named for each of the events in Inzell and Heerenveen.

Starting list Ice Speedway World Championship Qualifying Örnsköldsvik/S:

1 Hans Weber (D)

2 Sebastian Reitsma (NL)

3 Martin Behal (CZ)

4 Hans-Olof Olsen (S)

5 Jo Saetre (N)

6 Heikki Huusko (FIN)

7 Max Niedermaier (D)

8 Josef Kreuzberger (A)

9 Jimmy Hörnell (S)

10 Jimmy Olsen (S)

11 still open

12 Benedikt Monn (D)

13 Andrej Divis (CZ)

14 Jasper Iwema (NL)

15 Michal Knapp (PL)

16 Max Koivula (FIN)



Reserve 17: Stefan Svensson (S)

Reserve 18: Martin Börjegren (S)