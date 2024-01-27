Ice speedway world championship qualifying: Niedermaier wins ahead of Finns

As expected, Max Niedermaier and Hans Weber qualified for the four final races of the 2024 Ice Speedway World Championship in Örnsköldsvik. Benedikt Monn was one point short.

A great success for Max Niedermaier: the Bavarian qualified for the 2024 Mini Grand Prix with just four races by winning the day in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. After losing to the strong Finn Heikki Huusko in the opening race, Niedermaier remained unbeaten and finished the race strongly with 14 points. As Huusko dropped a point against Jimmy Hörnell in the fourth heat, there was a play-off between Niedermaier and Huusko for first place, which the South German won.

The race got off to a good start for Hans Weber with two heat wins, after a second place in the third heat the Bavarian had eight points. In the fourth heat, there was a crash on the start bend, as a result of which Weber was disqualified. He qualified with a victory in the 17th run, but missed out on a possible podium finish.

Benedikt Monn started the race well with five points from three runs and kept the chance of a top eight finish open until the end. Before the 20th run, he was tied on points with Andrej Divis in eighth place, but Finland's Aki Ala-Riihimäki won and overtook Monn and the Czech to secure the final qualifying place.

Austria's Josef Kreuzberger had no chance with two points and finished 15th.

In addition to the top five from the 2023 World Championships and the eight from the qualification in Sweden, two permanent wildcards will be awarded for the final races in Inzell and Heerenveen. There will also be one organiser wildcard each.

Results Ice Speedway World Championship Qualification Örnsköldsvik/S:



Qualified for the Grand Prix:

1st Max Niedermaier (D), 14+3 points

2. Heikki Huusko (FIN), 14+2

3. Max Koivula (FIN), 12

4. Hans Weber (D), 11

5. Jimmy Olsen (S), 11

6. Jasper Iwema (NL), 10

7th Jimmy Hörnell (S), 10

8th Aki Ala-Riihimäki (FIN), 8



Eliminated:

9. Andrej Divis (CZ), 7

10th Benedikt Monn (D), 7

11. Sebastian Reitsma (NL), 6

12th Hans-Olof Olsen (S), 3

13th Jo Saetre (N), 3

14th Michal Knapp (PL), 2

15th Josef Kreuzberger (A), 2

16th Martin Behal (CZ), 0