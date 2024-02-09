Max Niedermaier: "Racing brings more than training"

As the winner of the Ice Speedway World Championship qualifier in Örnsköldsvik, Max Niedermaier secured his place in the 2024 Ice Speedway World Championship. He will compete in the races in Inzell and Heerenveen (NL).

In January, Max Niedermaier competed in six races, including the Swedish league races and the World Championship qualifier in Örnsköldsvik. The Munich-based driver was also able to train intensively in Sweden with the Inn-Isar Racing Team.

Niedermaier got off to a rather mixed start in the Swedish league races, scoring five points in the first race. However, he then improved and drove his best race in the third of five races, scoring twelve points from five runs. At the end of the season, the 35-year-old and his team celebrated the runner-up spot and were thus able to tackle the World Championship qualification. Niedermaier finished with 14 points and secured the day's victory in the jump-off against Finland's Heikki Huusko.

Due to the schedule for the 2024 ice speedway season, there will now be a longer break, as apart from the European Championship in Sanok, Poland, no races are scheduled in the coming weeks. However, as the German starting places in the European Championships are to go to riders who will not be racing in the World Championships, Max Niedermaier will not continue until Inzell. The reason: the Bavarian wants to do without another training camp.

"A race is much more useful to me than training and I'm not currently planning to do any more training before Inzell," says Niedermaier, "my equipment is ready and I don't want to test or try anything else, so I probably won't race again until Inzell."

Last year, Niedermaier was only a reserve in Inzell. And after his strong performance in Günther Bauer's farewell race, he only made a few isolated appearances on the ice. "That really annoyed me," Niedermaier looks back, "but I didn't really race in the coronavirus years and therefore had to make do with second reserve place. But now I'm happy to be here and I'm looking forward to Inzell."