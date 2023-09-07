Bol d'Or: Showdown between YART and F.C.C. TSR Honda

F.C.C. TSR Honda enters the final round of the Bol d'Or in the lead. YART Yamaha is close behind and BMW Motorrad World Endurance also has legitimate hopes of winning the title.

Team F.C.C. TSR Honda France has the best chance of successfully defending their title at the finale of the World Endurance Championship in Le Castellet. They are the only team to have managed to finish on the podium after all three races this season. The season opener at Le Mans was a haul for Josh Hook, Mike di Meglio and Alan Techer, at Spa the trio finished second and at Suzuka there was third place after the disqualification of runners-up TOHO Racing.

Lurking just 13 points behind them is the YART Yamaha Official EWC Team of Austrian Team Principal Mandy Kainz for the chance to win the title for the second time since 2009. After second place at Le Mans and victory at Spa, they were still just ahead at the halfway stage thanks to better practice results, but a defect at the prestigious world championship round in Japan threw Marvin Fritz, Karel Hanika and Niccolò Canepa back in the championship standings.

In third place in the intermediate standings before the Bol d'Or is the BMW Motorrad World Endurance team around team manager Werner Daemen. With their third places at the 24-hour races in Le Mans and Spa, Markus Reiterberger, Ilya Mikhalchik and Jérémy Guarnoni have shown that they are always good for a top place and with 38 points less than the leading Honda team, their gap is kept within limits.

Even multi-world champion Yoshimura SERT Motul with Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli, Etienne Masson, Kawasaki Webike Trickstar (Randy de Puniet, Kazuki Watanabe, Gregory Leblanc) and Honda Viltaïs Racing (Florian Alt, Steven Odendaal, Leandro Mercado) - the team won last year's endurance classic not far from the French Mediterranean coast on a Yamaha - who are all a little further back, have not yet written off the title.

The battle of the production-based motorbikes for the Endurance World Cup crown also promises to be exciting. Nine teams are within 37 points of each other, whereby the team Chromeburner-RAC41-Honda (Chris Leesch, Wayne Tessels, Jonathan Hardt) has the best starting position before the decisive 24-hour race (start on 16 September) on the 5.673-kilometre Circuit Paul Ricard with the over one-kilometre-long Mistral straight.

World Championship standings after three of four races

1st F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Honda CBR1000RR, 138 points. 2nd YART Yamaha, Yamaha YZF-R1, 125. 3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance, BMW M1000RR, 100. 4th Yoshimura SERT Motul, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 77. 5th Kawasaki Webike Strickstar, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 65. 6th Honda Viltaïs Racing, Honda CBR1000RR, 64. 7th Tati Beringer Racing, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 46th ERC Endurance Ducati, Ducati Panigale V4 R, 38th Motobox Kremer Racing, Yamaha YZF-R1, 30th KM99, Yamaha YZF-R1, 27th Bolliger Team Switzerland, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 15th

World Cup standings after two of three races

1st Chromeburner-RAC41-Honda, Honda CBR1000RR, 85 points. 2. Honda No Limits, Honda CBR1000RR, 79. 3. National Motos, Honda CBR1000RR, 77. 4. Tecmas-MRP BMW Racing, BMW M1000RR, 69. 5. Team 33 Louit April Moto, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 65. 6. 3Art Best of Bike, Yamaha YZF-R1, 53. 7th Wojcik Racing Team STK, Yamaha YZF-R1, 50. 8th TRT 27/Bazar 2 La Becane, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 49. 9th Slider Endurance, Yamaha YZF-R1, 48. 10th Junior Team LMS Suzuki, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 25.