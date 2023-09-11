Bol d'Or promises suspense until the last round

To maintain the tension in the fight for the world championship title, the points system for the final was changed a few years ago. At the Bol d'Or, the winner therefore gets 60 points instead of the usual 40.

As in all other races of the World Endurance Championship, the first points are awarded after the final qualifying. The pole setter receives five points, second four, third three, fourth two and the fifth-placed team gets one more point.

At the 24-hour races in Le Mans, Spa-Francorchamps and Le Castellet, the effort is also rewarded after eight and 16 hours respectively. For the top 10 there are 10 - 9 - 8 - 7 - 6 - 5 - 4 - 3 - 2 - 1 world championship points, so that they do not go completely empty-handed in the event of a retirement and their chances of winning the world championship do not have to be written off prematurely.

It is in the interest of the marketers of the series and the racing fans that the decision in the fight for the world championship crown is delayed as long as possible. If possible, the world champion should only be decided after the last race of the season. For this reason, those responsible for the World Endurance Championship came up with something a few years ago.

The points for the top 20 are multiplied by a factor of 1.5 at the finale and awarded to the teams in the Superbike and Superstock categories as follows: 1st place = 60 points; 2nd place = 49.5; 3rd place = 42; 4th place = 36; 5th place 31.5; 6th place = 28.5; 7th place = 25.5; 8th place = 22.5; 9th place = 19.5; 10th place = 16.5; 11th place = 15; 12th place = 13.5; 13th place = 12; 14th place = 10.5; 15th place = 9; 16th place = 7.5; 17th place = 6; 18th place = 4.5; 19th place = 3; 20th place = 1.5.

This means that the outcome of the World Cup is completely open. Even though the F.C.C. TSR Honda France squad has built up a 13-point lead over YART Yamaha and a 38-point lead over BMW Motorrad World Endurance in the three events so far, the order may be different after the Bol d'Or. Even the sixth-placed team can still hope for the title.

In the World Cup for production-based machines, the teams are even closer together. Only 36 points separate the leading team in the intermediate ranking from the ninth-placed team. So not only speed and stamina, but also nerves of steel will play a decisive role in the World Cup finals in the south of France.

World Championship standings after three of four races

1st F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Honda CBR1000RR, 138 points. 2nd YART Yamaha, Yamaha YZF-R1, 125. 3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance, BMW M1000RR, 100. 4th Yoshimura SERT Motul, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 77. 5th Kawasaki Webike Strickstar, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 65. 6th Honda Viltaïs Racing, Honda CBR1000RR, 64. 7th Tati Beringer Racing, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 46th ERC Endurance Ducati, Ducati Panigale V4 R, 38th Motobox Kremer Racing, Yamaha YZF-R1, 30th KM99, Yamaha YZF-R1, 27th Bolliger Team Switzerland, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 15th

World Cup standings after two of three races

1st Chromeburner-RAC41-Honda, Honda CBR1000RR, 85 points. 2. Honda No Limits, Honda CBR1000RR, 79. 3. National Motos, Honda CBR1000RR, 77. 4. Tecmas-MRP BMW Racing, BMW M1000RR, 69. 5. Team 33 Louit April Moto, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 65. 6. 3Art Best of Bike, Yamaha YZF-R1, 53. 7th Wojcik Racing Team STK, Yamaha YZF-R1, 50. 8th TRT 27/Bazar 2 La Becane, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 49. 9th Slider Endurance, Yamaha YZF-R1, 48. 10th Junior Team LMS Suzuki, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 25.

Provisional timetable

Thursday, 14 September

14:30 - 16:30 Free practice session

17:30 - 19:20 First qualifying session

20:30 - 21:30 Night practice

Friday, 15 September

09:00 - 10:50 Second qualifying session

Saturday, 16 September

08:30 - 09:15 Warm-up

15:00 Start