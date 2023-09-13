Vincon, Puffe, Bijsterbosch: Off to the Bol d'Or torture

The three former IDM Superbike riders have already ridden together more than once for Team LRP Poland. They were unable to test with the BWM in advance. New in the team: Pole Marek Szopek.

Experience is in demand at the finale of the World Endurance Championship. "I'm excited to see how the bike is prepared," said Dominik Vincon before arriving in Le Castellet in the south of France. There he will compete for Team LRP Poland in the Bol d'Or on Saturday together with his teammates Pepijn Bijsterbosch and Julian Puffe. "I will give it my all once again," promises the 32-year-old from Knittlingen ahead of the 24-hour classic. "I will block out all negative background noise as much as possible."

Vincon is anything but satisfied with the season so far. This is mainly because technical problems on the BMW S1000 RR K67 prevented the good results of previous years. And the fact that he and his fellow drivers Julian Puffe (27) and Pepijn Bijsterbosch (33, Netherlands) were not given the opportunity to test the material during the races at Le Mans and Spa before the EWC finale despite these difficulties. "They had been scheduled by team boss Bartlomiej Lewandowski and ultimately cancelled again," Vincon explains. "In my opinion, however, they would have been absolutely necessary in order to be able to really attack again at the Bol d'Or. As a reminder: On the Ardennes night circuit in Spa, I had to push the 200-kilogram bike to the finish after an engine failure in order to still get into the classification. Due to a formal error, it wasn't enough for that in the end, despite the great efforts." This means that Team LRP Poland, which skipped the competition in Suzuka, Japan, at the beginning of August for cost reasons, is only 13th out of 15 in the EWC standings.

As in the past two seasons of the World Endurance Championship, the racing team had set itself the target of finishing in the top ten at the end. "Depending on how the race goes, that's even still possible," Vincon is optimistic, "but realistically speaking, we have to make sure we finish first and foremost."

For 24 hours, the material has to withstand the extreme loads, but due to the lack of tests, Vincon can only speculate whether the yellow BMW is up to it. Especially as the 5.7-kilometre Circuit Paul Richard has a decisive peculiarity with a straight of just under two kilometres: "We drive well over 300 kilometres per hour there on every lap, which is an absolute torture for the material."

Meanwhile, it is not yet clear with which two colleagues the racing driver will contest the season finale. The team has surprisingly hired a new colleague, the Pole Marek Szopek (38), which means that Pepijn Bisterbosch will initially only be a substitute. "Who will ultimately ride will be decided in the course of the week," says Vincon. "Besides our material problems, the lack of clarity about the rider set-up is causing additional uncertainty for us."

Physically, the man from Knittlingen feels in top shape and ready for the final competition, which starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Until then, free practice sessions are scheduled as well as qualifying on Thursday and Friday, where the experienced racer has to get a feel for the BMW machine as quickly as possible. The 24-hour spectacle will be broadcast via a live stream by ServusTV as well as on the pay channel Eurosport II. Eurosport I will broadcast excerpts on free TV.