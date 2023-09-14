Bol d'Or: Half-time pole for Suzuki ahead of Honda and BMW

In the first qualifying session for the 86th edition of the Bol d'Or, Yoshimura SERT Motul fixed the provisional pole position ahead of F.C.C. TSR Honda, BMW Motorrad World Endurance, YART Yamaha and ERC Endurance Ducati.

In the first qualifying session for the 86th edition of the Bol d'Or, the 17-time world champion Yoshimura SERT Motul with the three French endurance specialists Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli and Etienne Masson proved to be the fastest team, with Guintoli's 1:51.695 minutes on the 5.673-kilometre Circuit Paul Ricard just short of the pole position record set by Ilya Mikhalchik (1:51.641) last year.

Second place for the time being went to the currently leading team F.C.C. TSR Honda (Josh Hook, Mike di Meglio, Alan Techer). Techer, who clearly dominated his group, was primarily responsible for the good placing. BMW Motorrad World Endurance (Markus Reiterberger, Ilya Mikhalchik, Jérémy Guarnoni) followed closely behind. At 343.4 km/h, Reiterberger marked the highest top speed on the Mistral straight.

"Everything under control," posted the YART Yamaha team after they had taken second place behind the BMW factory team in free practice. However, things did not go quite so well for the team, which had presented itself as extremely strong in practice in the previous races, in the first qualifying session. Niccolò Canepa, Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika all fell well short of the high expectations.

First Qualifying

1st Yoshimura SERT Motul, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 1:51.793 min. 2nd F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Honda CBR1000RR-R, 1:52.108. 3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurace, BMW M1000RR, 1:52.212. 4th YART Yamaha, Yamaha YZF-R1, 1:52.676. 5th ERC Endurance Ducati, Ducati Panigale V4R, 1:53.026. 6th KM99, Yamaha YZF-R1, 1:53.285. 7th Kawasaki Webike Strickstar, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 1:53.318. 8th Tati Beringer, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 1:54.071. 9th Honda Viltaïs Racing, Honda CBR1000RR, 1:54.077. 10th Moto AIN, Yamaha YZF-R1, 1:54.231.

World Championship standings after three of four races

1st F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Honda CBR1000RR-R, 138 points. 2nd YART Yamaha, Yamaha YZF-R1, 125. 3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance, BMW M1000RR, 100. 4th Yoshimura SERT Motul, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 77. 5th Kawasaki Webike Strickstar, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 65. 6th Honda Viltaïs Racing, Honda CBR1000RR, 64. 7th Tati Beringer Racing, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 46th ERC Endurance Ducati, Ducati Panigale V4 R, 38th Motobox Kremer Racing, Yamaha YZF-R1, 30th KM99, Yamaha YZF-R1, 27th Bolliger Team Switzerland, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 15th

World Cup standings after two of three races

1st Chromeburner-RAC41-Honda, Honda CBR1000RR, 85 points. 2. Honda No Limits, Honda CBR1000RR, 79. 3. National Motos, Honda CBR1000RR, 77. 4. Tecmas-MRP BMW Racing, BMW M1000RR, 69. 5. Team 33 Louit April Moto, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 65. 6. 3Art Best of Bike, Yamaha YZF-R1, 53. 7th Wojcik Racing Team STK, Yamaha YZF-R1, 50. 8th TRT 27/Bazar 2 La Becane, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 49. 9th Slider Endurance, Yamaha YZF-R1, 48. 10th Junior Team LMS Suzuki, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 25.