Motobox Kremer (Yamaha): Clear goals for the Bol d'Or

After the successful Suzuka adventure, hopes are high at Team Motobox Kremer Racing for this weekend's Bol d'Or. The EWC season finale is all about a top-10 finish in the final championship standings.

Daniel Rubin, Christian Napoli and Geoffroy Dehaye earned a strong race result and two important world championship points with Team Motobox Kremer Racing at the last great Suzuka 8h event in Japan. Apart from the factory teams, only three other teams from Europe competed in the third FIM EWC race of the season in Suzuka: KM99 (Yamaha) and Viltais Racing (Honda). The team from Rhineland-Palatinate was able to rely on the active support and help of their Japanese friends and loyal sponsors for this adventure.

Thus, the Yamaha team comes to the season finale in the south of France with a total of 30 points and World Championship rank 9. Despite mixed weather forecasts, the team of Manfred Kremer and Georg Haas prepared meticulously for the 24 Hours of Bol d'Or at the weekend in cooperation with the numerous partners.

In the first free practice session on Thursday on the 5.673 km long circuit, the Yamaha team finished 32nd. In the first qualifying session, the riders finished 27th, 28th and 32nd respectively in their groups, with BMW, Suzuki and Honda all coming out on top.

Before the world championship final with more than 45 teams starts on Saturday at 3 p.m., Rubin, Dehaye and Napoli will fight for the final grid position for the classic in Le Castellet on Friday. A place in the top-10 of the overall standings at the end of the year would exceed expectations.

Daniel Rubin emphasised in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com: "The Suzuka trip was unique for me, if only because of the culture and the people. A whole different world."

"The layout at Circuit Paul Ricard is very fascinating. It's another new track for me, another challenge, especially with the many corners in the infield and the long straight," said the 25-year-old, who will also be racing in the Superbike class at the IDM finale in Hockenheim. "We want to build on the last race results and maybe we can add something in qualifying as well. It would be super if we could maintain or even improve our position in the standings."

"Suzuka was the big highlight of the season for our team and against strong competitors we were able to prove ourselves on the track," added team part-owner Georg Haas. "In the end, we returned home with two points - a really good result."

The businessman is now looking forward to the 86th edition of the Bol d'Or. "Now the EWC finale is on the agenda and we want to show again what is possible with our trio of drivers. We would like to thank our partners for their great help this year," said Haas. "We are especially grateful for the support of Yamaha Europe."

World Championship standings after three of four races:

1st F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Honda CBR1000RR-R, 138 points. 2. YART Yamaha, Yamaha YZF-R1, 125. 3. BMW Motorrad World Endurance, BMW M1000RR, 100. 4. Yoshimura SERT Motul, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 77. 5. Kawasaki Webike Strickstar, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 65. 6. Honda Viltaïs Racing, Honda CBR1000RR, 64. 7th Tati Beringer Racing, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 46th ERC Endurance Ducati, Ducati Panigale V4 R, 38th Motobox Kremer Racing, Yamaha YZF-R1, 30th KM99, Yamaha YZF-R1, 27th Bolliger Team Switzerland, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 15th

World Cup standings after two of three races:

1. Chromeburner-RAC41-Honda, Honda CBR1000RR, 85 points. 2. Honda No Limits, Honda CBR1000RR, 79. 3. National Motos, Honda CBR1000RR, 77. 4. Tecmas-MRP BMW Racing, BMW M1000RR, 69. 5. Team 33 Louit April Moto, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 65. 6. 3Art Best of Bike, Yamaha YZF-R1, 53. 7th Wojcik Racing Team STK, Yamaha YZF-R1, 50. 8th TRT 27/Bazar 2 La Becane, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 49. 9th Slider Endurance, Yamaha YZF-R1, 48. 10th Junior Team LMS Suzuki, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 25.