BMW chases pole position from Suzuki at the Bol d'Or

BMW Motorrad World Endurance secured the best starting position for the World Endurance Championship finale in Le Castellet. Yoshimura SERT Motul, F.C.C. TSR Honda, YART Yamaha and ERC Ducati follow close behind.

It was probably the closest decision ever for a pole position in the long history of the Endurance World Championship. On Saturday, punctually at 3.00 p.m., Team BMW Motorrad World Endurance with German Markus Reiterberger, Ukrainian Ilya Mikhalchik and Frenchman Jérémy Guarnoni will tackle the 86th edition of the legendary Bol d'Or from the best starting position.

By improving his teammate Mikhalchik's lap record from last year, Reiterberger laid the foundation for pole position. The new best time on the 5.673 kilometre Circuit Paul Ricard is now 1:51.596 minutes.

The French endurance specialists Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli and Etienne Masson from the 17-time World Championship team Yoshimura SERT Motul, who in turn relegated the world championship-leading Equipe F.C.C. TSR Honda France with the Australian Josh Hook and the Frenchmen Mike die Meglio and Alan Techer to third place on the grid by less than two tenths of a second, had to give way to their opponents by just seven thousandths of a second (!).

German Marvin Fritz, Czech Karel Hanika and Italian Niccolò Canepa (YART Yamaha) finished fourth. Both Canepa and Hanika were able to improve their times from the day before, but it was of no significance for the starting grid. The Austrian team lost another point in the fight for the World Championship title and is now 14 points behind F.C.C. TSR Honda France before the final round.

ERC Endurance Ducati (Chaz Davies, Javier Forés, David Checa) took the final WRC point in fifth place. Behind them, the teams of KM99 (Lucas Mahias, Florian Marino, Bastien Mackels), Kawasaki Webike Trickstar (Randy de Puniet, Kazuki Watanabe, Gregory Leblanc), Honda Viltaïs (Florian Alt, Leandro Mercado, Steven Odendaal), Tati Beringer (Randy Krummenacher, Hugo Clere, Baptiste Guittet) and Moto AIN (Corentin Perolari, Roberto Tamburini, Matthieu Gregorio) completed the top-10.

Result, Bol d'Or, Qualifying

1st BMW Motorrad World Endurance, BMW M1000RR, 1:51.658. 2nd Yoshimura SERT Motul, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 1:51.665 min. 3rd F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Honda CBR1000RR-R, 1:51.864. 4th YART Yamaha, Yamaha YZF-R1, 1:52.047. 5th ERC Endurance Ducati, Ducati Panigale V4R, 1:53.026. 6th KM99, Yamaha YZF-R1, 1:53.285. 7th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 1:53.318. 8th Honda Viltaïs Racing, Honda CBR1000RR, 1:53.470. 9th Tati Beringer, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 1:53.727. 10th Moto AIN, Yamaha YZF-R1, 1:53.761.

World Championship standings after three of four races

1st F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Honda CBR1000RR-R, 141 points. 2nd YART Yamaha, Yamaha YZF-R1, 127. 3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance, BMW M1000RR, 105. 4th Yoshimura SERT Motul, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 81. 5th Kawasaki Webike Strickstar, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 65. 6th Honda Viltaïs Racing, Honda CBR1000RR, 64. 7. Tati Beringer Racing, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 46. 8. ERC Endurance Ducati, Ducati Panigale V4 R, 39. 9. Motobox Kremer Racing, Yamaha YZF-R1, 30. 10. KM99, Yamaha YZF-R1, 27. Ferner: 15. Bolliger Team Switzerland, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 16.