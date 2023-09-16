Bol d'Or on TV: Will rain decide the Endurance World Championship?

The practice and qualifying sessions at the Circuit Paul Ricard in the south of France went off in the best weather conditions and with new record times, but rain is causing excitement on Saturday.

German BMW rider Markus Reiterberger set a new record lap in qualifying for this week's 86th Bol d'Or on the 5.673 km track at Le Castellet. A lap time of 1:51.596 min is testament to the fact that the circuit is in excellent condition and the weather also played its part.

TheBMW M1000RR of Werner Daemen's team is therefore well prepared for the finale of the Endurance World Championship, because with Ilya Mikhalchik and Jeremy Guarnoni, the Bavarian also has two powerful team-mates at his side and thus still has a realistic chance of winning the title against F.C.C. TSR Honda (Hook, di Meglio, Techer) and the Yamaha Austria Racing Team (Hanika, Fritz, Canepa).

But rain will play a major role before the start of the grand finale at 3pm. Already in the morning a thunderstorm front passed through southern France and thus the conditions for the Bol d'Or have clearly changed. The forecast predicts showers again and again until late afternoon and further rain may also be added on Sunday.

This is particularly difficult for the teams, because the planned warm-up was cancelled without replacement two days ago. This means that the drivers cannot prepare for the wet track, which can be very tricky, especially on the Circuit Paul Ricard because of the many painted surfaces. Instead, there will be another warm-up lap before the start of the race. In the end, it all comes down to instinct and experience.

For those who cannot follow the 24-hour race on site, there are various options from home. Via ServusTV On, the event can be streamed completely and without interruption with English commentary. The broadcast starts on Saturday at 2.15 pm.

Eurosport 2 and Discovery Plus offer the possibility to watch the EWC final with German commentary or in English without commercial breaks. Eurosport 2 and Discovery Plus, however, are chargeable and a subscription must be taken out accordingly.

Result, Bol d'Or, Qualifying:

1st BMW Motorrad World Endurance, BMW M1000RR, 1:51.658. 2nd Yoshimura SERT Motul, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 1:51.665 min. 3rd F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Honda CBR1000RR-R, 1:51.864. 4th YART Yamaha, Yamaha YZF-R1, 1:52.047. 5th. ERC Endurance Ducati, Ducati Panigale V4R, 1:53.026. 6. KM99, Yamaha YZF-R1, 1:53.285. 7. Kawasaki Webike Trickstar, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 1:53.318. 8. Honda Viltaïs Racing, Honda CBR1000RR, 1:53.470. 9.Tati Beringer, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 1:53.727. 10th Moto AIN, Yamaha YZF-R1, 1:53,761. 11th Tecmas-MRP BMW, BMW M1000RR, 1:54,161. 13th National Motos Honda, Honda CBR1000RR, 1:54,408. 14th Bolliger Team Switzerland, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 1:54,477. 16th Bolliger Team Switzerland, Kawasaki ZX-10R, 1:54,477. Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore, 1:55.536. 19th Team Poland, BMW S1000RR, 1:55.872. 20th OG Motorsport World Endurance, Yamaha YZF-R1, 1:56.024. 31st Motobox Kremer, Yamaha YZF-R1, 1:57.288. 33rd Junior Team LMS Suzuki, Suzuki GSX-R1000, 1:57.462.