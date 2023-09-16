Bol d'Or: Yamaha in front after four hours

Yamaha, Honda and Suzuki are fighting for the lead and at the same time for the title win in the Endurance World Championship after a few hours at the Circuit Paul Ricard. But the outcome is still completely open.

For the German team ERC Endurance Ducati, the season finale in Le Castellet was an entertaining affair. After Xavi Fores' crash, which also involved another rider, the damage to the Panigale V4r turned out to be too great, so that the race in France was over after just one hour. For the team from Karlsruhe, which had started the race with Chaz Davies, David Checa and Fores, it was therefore an early end at the Bol d'Or, just like last year.

In the battle for the EWC title, it is between F.C.C. TSR Honda, YART-Yamaha and BMW Motorrad World Endurance for the big win. Before the start (and after qualifying) for the 86th Bol d'Or, the Honda squad was 14 points ahead of Yamaha and 36 points ahead of BMW. The Suzuki Endurance Racing Team was already 60 points behind.

As a reminder: After eight and 16 hours, the first ten teams receive points (first place gets ten points, tenth place gets one more point). After the finish, the winner gets 60 points, the second-placed team gets 49.5 and third place gets 42 points - the top 20 in each class are eligible for points.

After four hours at the Bol d'Or, Yamaha, Honda and Suzuki are battling for the race lead. As the Suzuki and Honda teams are on a different rhythm to Yamaha due to an extra pit stop (changing tyres in mixed conditions at the start), the lead work is constantly changing. At 7 p.m. local time, YART leads with Marvin Fritz, Karel Hanika and Niccolo Canepa. Mandy Kainz's team had completed 118 laps at this point.

F.C.C. TSR Honda and Yoshimura SERT Motul, meanwhile, are in a direct duel for second place. Behind the top three is pole setter BMW Motorrad World Endurance in fourth, with Ilya Mikhalchik, Markus Reiterberger and Jeremy Guarnoni struggling on Dunlop tyres with little rear grip after Saturday morning's rain had turned track conditions completely upside down.

Just behind them is another German competitor: Florian Alt and the Honda Team Viltais is one lap behind the leaders at this point. Sixth after four hours at the finale of the Endurance World Championship is the Kawasaki team KWT with Randy de Puniet, Kazuki Watanabe and Greg Leblanc.

The race is currently going well for LRP Poland (BMW). Dominik Vincon, Julian Puffe and Marek Szkopek took tenth place overall in the evening. The Bolliger team, on the other hand, struggled with problems, losing more than eight minutes during a pit stop after just under four hours - only 29th place. Motobox Kremer Racing (Dehaye, Napoli, Rubin) is in 23rd position with the orange Yamaha R1.

Bol d'Or, standings after four hours:

1st YART - Yamaha Official Team EWC (Canepa, Fritz, Hanika), Yamaha YZF-R, 118 laps.

2nd Yoshimura SERT Motul (Black, Guintoli, Masson), Suzuki GSX-R1000

3rd F.C.C. TSR Honda France (Hook, Di Meglio, Techer), Honda CBR1000 RR-R

4th BMW Motorrad World Endurance (Reiterberger, Mikhalchik, Guarnoni), BMW M 1000 RR

5th Honda Viltais Racing (Alt, Odendaal, Mercado), Honda CBR1000 RR-R

6th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar (De Puniet, Watanabe, Leblanc), Kawasaki ZX-10R

7th Tati Team Beringer Racing (Krummenacher, Clere, Guittet), Kawasaki ZX-10R

8th KM99 (Mahias, Mackels, Marino), Yamaha YZF-R1Team

9th National Motos Honda (S. Suchet, V. Suchet, Raymond), Honda CBR1000 RR-R

10th Team LRP Poland (Vincon, Puffe, Szkopek), BMW S 1000 RR