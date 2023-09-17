19th Bol d'Or success for Suzuki: "It was terrible!"

The Bol d'Or 2023 in Le Castellet ended with a success for Yoshimura SERT Motul. With great effort, but not without obstacles, the Suzuki team triumphed on Sunday.

It all started on Saturday at the Circuit Paul Ricard, when the rain showers in the run-up to the race meant that there was a lot of disagreement over tyre choice at the start. The Suzuki Endurance Racing Team started the race with Gregg Black, but relied on rain tyres. However, after only 15 minutes the 5.6 km track had largely dried out to such an extent that the tyres with tread were inferior.

Suzuki switched to slicks and the team of Yohei Kato and Damian Saulnier fought their way forward bit by bit. After a third of the race at the latest, it became clear that there was no way past Gregg Black, Etienne Masson and Sylvain Guintoli in this 24-hour race.

Although the team had to put up with two crashes at the finale of the Endurance World Championship and Guintoli was no longer in the saddle of the GSX-R1000 in the final hours as he had to retire with stomach problems, the big success at the Circuit Paul Ricard was clearly achieved. Yoshimura SERT Motul ensured Suzuki's 19th Bol d'Or success.

"I felt like I experienced as much in one day as I did in a whole year," team boss Kato reported, beaming with joy after the race. "It was really very challenging. But in the end I'm very happy that we were able to get this win."

Gregg Black, who brought the bike across the finish line after 24 hours added: "It's just amazing because we've had a very tough season, with a bad start. To end the year now in this way is really great. The team and my teammates worked perfectly. We had a really tough race, but we proved that we had the pace and that we can win."

"It was really not easy, but we were very fast and my teammates Gregg and Sylvain gave everything so that we could achieve this result, Etienne Masson was happy after the great success. "I really enjoyed this event."

Guintoli, who had declared before the weekend that it would be his last race for SERT was delighted with the win but was visibly shaken. "It was terrible. I did my best, but after the sixth stint I was feeling really bad," said the 2024 World Superbike Champion. "Congratulations and thanks to Etienne and Gregg, they finished it perfectly. We knew we would have the pace and we fought as hard as we could. We also set incredible lap times in qualifying. For me it's a good farewell from Suzuki."

Bol d'Or, Result:

1st Yoshimura SERT Motul (Black, Guintoli, Masson), Suzuki GSX-R1000Y, 717 laps.

2nd Honda Viltais Racing (Alt, Odendaal, Mercado), Honda CBR1000 RR-R, + 7 Rdn

3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance (Reiterberger, Mikhalchik, Guarnoni), BMW M 1000 RR, + 8

4th YART Yamaha Official Team EWC (Canepa, Fritz, Hanika), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 12

5th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar (De Puniet, Watanabe, Leblanc), Kawasaki ZX-10R, + 16

6th Team 33 Louit April Moto (Gamarino, Saltarelli, Calia), Kawasaki ZX-10R, + 20

7th Chromeburner Rac41 (Leesch, Hardt, Tessels), Honda CBR1000 RR-R, + 21

8th Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers (De la Vega, Maurin, Steinmayr), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 24

9th MACO Racing Team (Vugrinec, Boulom, Kovacs), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 24

10th Pitlane Endurance JP3 (Grünwald, Pellizotti, de Vleeschauwer), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 26



Also:

11th Team LRP Poland (Vincon, Puffe, Szkopek), BMW S 1000 RR, + 26

15th Team Bolliger Switzerland (Thöni, Brenner, Romero Barbosa), Kawasaki ZX-10R, + 30

20th Motobox Kremer Racing (Dehaye, Napoli, Rubin), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 38

World Championship final result (EWC):

1.YART Yamaha Official Team EWC, 181 points.

2nd Yoshimura SERT Motul, 161

3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance, 160

4th F.C.C. TSR Honda France, 149

5th Honda Viltais Racing, 127.5

6th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar, 106.5

7th Tati Team Beringer, 57

8th Maco Racing Team, 54.5

9th LRP Poland, 49.5

10TH KM99, 48.5

11. Motobox Kremer Racing, 46

12th ERC Endurance Ducati, 39

13th Bolliger Switzerland, 38.5

14th Team Moto Ain, 38.5

15th Team HRC with Japan Post, 35