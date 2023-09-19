Despite crash: LRP Poland makes top ten at Bol d'Or

A place among the ten best teams was the target before the season - and Dominik Vincon, Julian Puffe and Marek Szkopek achieved it against all odds in the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme Endurance World Championship. "Nobody really believed in it any more," says Vincon after a hard-fought seventh place in the Endurance World Championship (EWC) standings at the Bol d'Or in Le Castellet in southern France (tenth overall). The team finished the event in a strong ninth place, improving by one position compared to the previous two years.

Especially after the retirement in Spa a few hours before the end due to technical problems and the non-participation in the race in Suzuka due to high costs, the season's goal had become a distant prospect. "I'm very happy that we have now achieved it after all," the 32-year-old said afterwards. With regard to the 24-hour spectacle at the weekend, however, he speaks of a hard piece of work for him and his two colleagues Julian Puffe and Marek Szkopek. "Especially on the long straights, we were able to overtake other teams with the BMW S1000 RR K67, which has its advantages in acceleration and top speed, again and again, but in the corners our competitors then countered. It was a cat-and-mouse game for a long time, with some of the action heating up," said the rider, describing his impressions of the race, in which he and his two partners had more than 300 km/h on the speedometer on every lap of the almost two-kilometre-long straight. Speeds that were very demanding on both body and mind in the long run.

The fact that team boss Bartlomiej Lewandowski announced tests before the season finale, but then cancelled them again, had caused uncertainty among the riders about the bike's ability to cope with stress. In the end, however, Vincon was surprised that the bike withstood the extreme stresses of the race without any major problems. "We got through the night well and were even in eighth place overall at one point," he says, also praising the technicians in the pits. "For long stretches it ran as you always hope it will."

Then a brief shock: in a right-hand bend, the driver from Knittlingen, like many other competitors, slipped on an oil track. "I got back on quickly after the fall, but had to go into the pits because of the bent handlebar and a torn footrest," the motorsport athlete reports of the event, in which he only suffered a slight bruise on his hip. "Not worth mentioning, but it cost valuable time."

And because Szkopek also had to turn into the lane shortly afterwards due to a hole in his tyre, Vincon estimates that all in all three laps were lost, and in the end the trio with the yellow BMW circled the course a total of 691 times. By comparison, the winning Yoshimura Sert Motul team had 717 laps on the clock.

Dominik Vincon has now been part of the Polish racing team since 2019. However, he leaves it open whether the journey will continue for him. "A lot went wrong this season," sums up Vincon, who would have liked to test the material more often outside the races. In 2023, there was only one such date before the season opener at Le Mans, but that was not enough to move up in the field. The 32-year-old himself feels in top shape and definitely wants to continue, whereas team boss Lewandowski does not yet know in which direction he wants to develop the racing team. Vincon, who used to take victories and podiums in the IDM with his own team, has a big dream in mind: "I want to stand on the podium in the EWC class at some point.