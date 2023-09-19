Mandy Kainz (YART) after World Championship title: "Never give up!!!"

After 2009, YART Yamaha won the World Endurance Championship title for the second time. Team boss Mandy Kainz knows that this success would not be possible without the entire team, the partners and above all his family.

Because the bike had been suffering from massive overheating problems since six o'clock on Sunday morning and the mechanics' crew could not locate the cause despite a fierce search, the team had no choice but to constantly top up with water and hope that the technology would hold out until the chequered flag fell. For YART Yamaha team boss Mandy Kainz, it was probably the longest hours of the entire season.

When Niccolò Canepa brought the battered Yamaha YZF-R1 across the finish line in fourth place just after 3 p.m., the 51-year-old Austrian from Heimschuh in Styria could finally breathe a sigh of relief. For the second time after 2009, he was able to enjoy the title in the long-distance world championship. "Back then I was still too young, I couldn't really realise what I had achieved as a small private team. Today I can enjoy it in a completely different way."

"Now I even have to get a dinner jacket," Kainz laughs, knowing that this year he will be invited to Liverpool for the big motorsport honour by the FIM, the motorbike world governing body, together with the world champions in MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, the supersport and superbike world championships and similar capacities in motorbike racing. "In 2009 there was only a short honour after the last race in Doha."

But it wouldn't be Kainz if, at the moment of success, he didn't also thank the people who have accompanied him along the way. "An unbelievable 14 years have passed since the first title. How obsessed do you have to be to never give up, even though you fail so often?" the former racing driver asks himself. "Well, many people also often go praying without seeing a success, but they believe quite strongly. And I believe very strongly in my team, my partners and my family. They believe in me very strongly. How can you fail then?"

"If you have a family, friends, partners like me, you have already won, with or without the title. I love you all! By the way, this time my family was there and they understood why Dad works so much, is away so often, talks on the phone day and night and never has time. All for this one moment. Thank you to my wife for putting up with me for so long and always having my back. And a little advice to everyone: never give up!!!"

Bol d'Or, Result:

1st Yoshimura SERT Motul (Black, Guintoli, Masson), Suzuki GSX-R1000Y, 717 laps.

2nd Honda Viltaïs Racing (Alt, Odendaal, Mercado), Honda CBR1000 RR-R, + 7 Rdn

3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance (Reiterberger, Mikhalchik, Guarnoni), BMW M 1000 RR, + 8

4th YART Yamaha Official Team EWC (Canepa, Fritz, Hanika), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 12

5th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar (De Puniet, Watanabe, Leblanc), Kawasaki ZX-10R, + 16

6th Team 33 Louit April Moto (Gamarino, Saltarelli, Calia), Kawasaki ZX-10R, + 20

7th Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers (De la Vega, Maurin, Steinmayr), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 24

8th MACO Racing Team (Vugrinec, Boulom, Kovacs), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 24

9th Pitlane Endurance JP3 (Grünwald, Pellizotti, de Vleeschauwer), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 26

10th Team LRP Poland (Vincon, Puffe, Szkopek), BMW S 1000 RR, + 26

Also:

14th Team Bolliger Switzerland (Thöni, Brenner, Romero Barbosa), Kawasaki ZX-10R, + 30.

19th Motobox Kremer Racing (Dehaye, Napoli, Rubin), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 38

World Championship final result (EWC):

1.YART Yamaha Official Team EWC, 181 points.

2nd Yoshimura SERT Motul, 161

3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance, 160

4th F.C.C. TSR Honda France, 149

5th Honda Viltaïs Racing, 128

6th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar, 107

7th Tati Team Beringer, 57

8th Maco Racing Team, 54.5

9th LRP Poland, 49.5

10TH KM99, 48.5

11th Motobox Kremer Racing, 46

12th ERC Endurance Ducati, 39

13th Bolliger Switzerland, 38.5

14th Team Moto Ain, 38.5

15th Team HRC with Japan Post, 35