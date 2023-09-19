Team Bolliger (Kawasaki): "Counting on consistency".

The 2023 EWC season came to an end at the Bol d'Or this weekend. It has not been an easy year for Kevin Bolliger's Kawasaki team, but confidence has always remained with the passionate squad.

For Team Bolliger Kawasaki, the season finale of the FIM Endurance World Championship did not go according to plan. The Kawasaki team had completed a successful test at the Circuit Paul Ricard beforehand and the start of the race weekend also went according to plan. In the qualifying for the 24-hour race of Le Castellet, Nico Thöni, Marcel Brenner and Pedro Nuno Romero Barbosa managed to start 14th.

But already before the start of the 86th Bol d'Or there was a damper for the team from Ruppoldsried. A collision between an opposing team and Romero Barbosa caused both riders to fall. The race control then gave Kevin Bolliger's team a 30-second penalty for the race. Nothing could be done about that, as was discovered early on. "Pedro was asked to go to the stewards, as was the opposing driver, who had direct evidence with him in the form of the data recording," Kevin Bolliger noted. "Of course Pedro hit him from behind, but for me it was a racing accident and not 'irresponsible riding' as the officials called it. We also wanted to prove from the data recordings that Pedro had braked 25 metres earlier than the laps before, but we were rejected straight away."

Without a chance, the private Kawasaki team had to accept the penalty. Nevertheless, they went into the race on the 5.6 km long circuit motivated. However, Nico Thöni already had his problems with the ZX10-R at the start, as the electronics were acting up and the Swiss rider came last from the grid. "As a result, after three hours we had the problem at every stop that the entire electronics including the blipper, automatic gearshift and wheelie control failed," Bolliger told SPEEDWEEK.com.

"From the past we knew that this problem could be solved by the rider himself by turning the ignition off once and on again," the team boss told of the dilemma. "As the track at Le Castellet has a lot of run-off area to offer, we were able to do this off the track without any problems in each case. If we'd had a warm-up, I'm sure we would have encountered this problem before the race and we probably could have solved it."

At the halfway point of the race, the number 8 car was only in 23rd place, but towards the end the driver trio was able to make up a few places, so that position 14 represents a reconciliatory result. The team, which has been at home in endurance racing since 1982, finished the season in 13th position with 38.5 points. "At the start of the season in Le Mans, things were going really well for us until the crash. At Spa we were busy around the clock and unfortunately the problem with the crankshaft then occurred. Unfortunately, things didn't run smoothly at the Bol d'Or either, so we look back on an exhausting season," summarised Kevin Bolliger, who took over the team from father Hämpu after the 2021 season.

And what does the future of the team look like? "We are focusing on consistency, but are also open to new adventures," he emphasised. "We would like to continue with our three riders next year, two riders have even signed the contract already. We are also continuing with Kawasaki. I have my goals and visions with the team, if suitable supporters can still be found for it, some of it can definitely be turned into reality."

As in previous years, the Pizzafest will take place in the home village of Ruppoldsried at the beginning of October. "All fans, friends and interested parties are cordially invited on 6 and 7 October. We have been organising the Pizzafest since 1997 and we are looking forward to a nice weekend," Bolliger added. The season will come to a close for the team on 21 October, as more than 300 people will then toast the spectacular 2023 season at the "Season End Party" in Rapperswil.

Bol d'Or, Result:

1st Yoshimura SERT Motul (Black, Guintoli, Masson), Suzuki GSX-R1000Y, 717 laps.

2nd Honda Viltais Racing (Alt, Odendaal, Mercado), Honda CBR1000 RR-R, + 7 Rdn

3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance (Reiterberger, Mikhalchik, Guarnoni), BMW M 1000 RR, + 8

4th YART Yamaha Official Team EWC (Canepa, Fritz, Hanika), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 12

5th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar (De Puniet, Watanabe, Leblanc), Kawasaki ZX-10R, + 16

6th Team 33 Louit April Moto (Gamarino, Saltarelli, Calia), Kawasaki ZX-10R, + 20

7th Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers (De la Vega, Maurin, Steinmayr), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 24

8th MACO Racing Team (Vugrinec, Boulom, Kovacs), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 24

9th Pitlane Endurance JP3 (Grünwald, Pellizotti, de Vleeschauwer), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 26

10th Team LRP Poland (Vincon, Puffe, Szkopek), BMW S 1000 RR, + 26

Also:

14th Team Bolliger Switzerland (Thöni, Brenner, Romero Barbosa), Kawasaki ZX-10R, + 30.

19th Motobox Kremer Racing (Dehaye, Napoli, Rubin), Yamaha YZF-R1, + 38

World Championship final result (EWC):

1.YART Yamaha Official Team EWC, 181 points.

2nd Yoshimura SERT Motul, 161

3rd BMW Motorrad World Endurance, 160

4th F.C.C. TSR Honda France, 149

5th Honda Viltais Racing, 128

6th Kawasaki Webike Trickstar, 107

7th Tati Team Beringer, 57

8th Maco Racing Team, 54.5

9th LRP Poland, 49.5

10TH KM99, 48.5

11th Motobox Kremer Racing, 46

12th ERC Endurance Ducati, 39

13th Bolliger Switzerland, 38.5

14th Team Moto Ain, 38.5

15th Team HRC with Japan Post, 35