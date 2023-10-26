EWC: Spa-Francorchamps only 8 instead of 24 hours

The calendar of events in the Endurance World Championship is full of surprises. The biggest: In future, the race distance at Spa-Francorchamps will no longer be the traditional 24 hours, but eight.

Like the race in Le Mans and the Bol d'Or, the event in Spa-Francorchamps is one of the classics of endurance racing and, as with the events in France, the race in Belgium was also run over the distance of 24 hours. That will change next year. In 2024, the race distance at the circuit in the Ardennes will only be eight hours.

With this change in the staging format, Warner Bros Discovery Sports, as the organiser of the Endurance World Championship, has taken into account the fact that maintaining three 24-hour races on the racing calendar is no longer feasible in the current economic climate due to the considerable financial outlay required.

On the one hand, it is hoped that the shortening will lead to an increase in the number of participants, including teams new to the World Endurance Championship, and an increase in spectator numbers, and on the other hand, that more teams will be able to take part in the 8 Hours of Suzuka, because costs will be saved by shortening the race duration at Spa.

The second big surprise: Contrary to the past, the Superstock class will be included in the programme of the Japanese WRC round. However, the number of rounds in which points can be collected will remain at three in order to offer flexibility to the mostly financially less well-endowed participants in the near-series category.

The 45th season of the World Endurance Championship will again consist of four events. It will start with the 24h race in Le Mans in mid-April. The 8h race in Spa-Francorchamps follows on the first weekend in June. In mid-July, the season continues with the prestigious 8h race in Suzuka, before the finale will take place at the Bol d'Or in mid-September.

Schedule

18 - 21.04.2024 24hLe Mans (France)

06 - 08.06.2024 8h Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

18 - 21.07.2024 8h Suzuka (Japan)

12 - 15.09.2024 Bol d'Or (France)