What does a World Cup title taste like? At YART they know exactly

After 2009, the Yamaha Austria Racing Team (YART) won the World Endurance Championship title for the second time this season. Just like back then, there is once again a "World Championship tipple" for fans of the team from Styria.

From the small community of Heimschuh in south-west Styria, Mandy Kainz decided to conquer the world of motorsport in 2000. In the World Endurance Championship, he found a field of activity in which he was quickly able to advance to the top of the world. In 2009, Gwen Giabbani, Steve Martin and Igor Jerman not only won four victories this season for the Yamaha Austria Racing Team (YART), but also the world championship title.

As the headquarters are located on the Styrian wine route, which is stormed by tourists every year, the idea was quickly born to create a special wine together with the renowned Schneeberger winery to celebrate this title win, which sold like hot cakes among the large YART fan community.

Kainz had to wait 14 years before he was able to present another so-called "World Cup wine". In an exciting final in Le Castellet, Marvin Fritz, Karel Hanika and Niccolò Canepa came fourth, ensuring that this special and strictly limited wine bottling in the popular varieties "Pinot Blanc" and "Sauvignon Blanc" is available for the second time via YART's own webshop.

"We are surrounded by vineyards here. So it's only natural to celebrate winning the title with our own wine. So we at YART know exactly what a World Cup title tastes like. The wines, which are particularly popular in Japan, are sent in a beautiful box and, together with our YART World Championship T-shirt, make an ideal Christmas present for our fans," says Kainz, promoting his own cause.