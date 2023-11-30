Team Bolliger 2024: experience, talent & passion

The experienced Bolliger Team Switzerland will once again be relying on Nico Thöni, Pedro Romero and Marcel Brenner in next year's Endurance World Championship. Alex Toledo will join the Kawasaki team in 2024.

The Bolliger Team Switzerland has been a permanent fixture in the World Endurance Championship since 1982. In the 41 years in this category, the team founded by Hanspeter "Hämpu" Bolliger and now led by his son Kevin has twice finished runner-up in the world championship. Things didn't go quite so well in the previous season. The small but mighty private team finished 13th in the final standings.

For the coming season, the Kawasaki squad from Ruppoldsried managed to retain the powerful trio of riders from 2023 with Austrian Nico Thöni, Portuguese rider Pedro Nuno Romero Barbosa and Swiss rider Marcel Brenner. Spaniard Alex Toledo has been recruited as the fourth rider. He will replace Brenner when he fulfils his obligations in the Supersport World Championship.

"Nico is an experienced endurance rider and will contest his third season for us in 2024. He is known above all for his endurance and consistency on the race track. His calm and down-to-earth manner and his stamina make him an important part of our team," says Team Manager Kevin Bolliger, convinced of the former Red Bull rookie's abilities.

"Pedro has completed his rookie year in the Endurance World Championship with us with flying colours. We are delighted to be able to count on him again next season. He has adapted very well to the Kawasaki and will develop into an important player in the team in the future."

"Marcel will be our third regular rider. He contested his first full EWC season with the team last year and achieved remarkable results in the qualifying sessions and delivered very reliable stints in the races. Next year he will also be competing in the Supersport World Championship. Unfortunately, that means he won't be available to us for all the races."

"We were able to recruit Alex, a young Spaniard, as Marcel's replacement and fourth rider. He finished fourth in the 2022 European Moto2 Championship and has also contested three races in the Moto2 World Championship for the Pertamina Mandalika SAG team. He may not have any experience in endurance racing, but his passion, which I have already had the opportunity to see for myself, has convinced me."

"Our quartet of riders for the 2024 Endurance World Championship is a strong combination of experience, talent and passion. We will do everything we can to prepare ourselves optimally for the coming year and are already looking forward to the first tests in spring 2024. All four drivers will be present at the Racing Exchange at the beginning of the year," said Bolliger, who is looking forward to presenting his complete team to the fans.

Calendar

18. - 21.04.2024 24hLe Mans (France)

06. - 08.06.2024 8h Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

18. - 21.07.2024 8h Suzuka (Japan)

12. - 15.09.2024 Bol d'Or (France)