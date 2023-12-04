KM99 gets de Puniet and Guarnoni as reinforcements

After finishing tenth in their debut season, Team KM99 has brought in Randy de Puniet and Jérémy Guarnoni as reinforcements. Together with Florian Marino, they should ensure top results next year.

With the two Frenchmen Lucas Mahias and Florian Marino and the Belgian Bastien Mackels, the Belgian team KM99 completed their debut year in the World Endurance Championship this year. At their home race in Spa-Francorchamps, they achieved the highlight of the season with 6th place. Tenth place at the Bol d'Or was also a result with which the team management could be satisfied. The team finished the world championship in tenth place.

In order to assert themselves in the shark tank of factory-supported teams, two other top French riders have been signed for the coming season alongside Marino: GP winner and former MotoGP rider Randy de Puniet and Jérémy Guarnoni, who won the Endurance World Championship title with SRC Kawasaki France in the 2018/2019 season, who, together with Marino, are expected to lead the Belgian Yamaha team closer to the top.

"I am delighted to welcome Randy and Jérémy to our team for the 2024 season," said Gaëtan Schyns, founder and team owner of KM99. "With them and Florian, we now have three top riders who demonstrate our determination to compete with the best endurance teams. I am convinced that together we will achieve great things."

"This year has been a time of new challenges and learning for us. We go into the coming season with more maturity and confidence. It's great that we were able to sign Randy and Jérémy and continue with Florian. With the continued support of Yamaha and Dunlop, we are looking forward to starting this new collaboration and completing the first tests," adds KM99 team manager Mario Kupper.

Calendar of events

18 - 21.04.2024 24h Le Mans (France)

06 - 08/06/2024 8h Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

18 - 21/07/2024 8h Suzuka (Japan)

12 - 15/09/2024 Bol d'Or (France)