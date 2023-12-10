BMW Motorrad World Endurance ready for title fight

Team BMW Motorrad World Endurance has been on the verge of winning the World Endurance Championship (FIM EWC) on several occasions. In the end, however, luck was always on the side of their rivals. With the German Markus Reiterberger, the Ukrainian Ilya Mikhalchik and the French newcomer Sylvain Guintoli, who won the Superbike World Championship in 2014 and could also take the title in the Endurance World Championship in 2021 with the Yoshimura SERT Motul team, the next attempt at the title should finally be crowned with success.

Reiterberger and Mikhalchik have been part of BMW Motorrad Motorsport's endurance project from the very beginning and will enter their fifth season together next year with the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team led by team manager Werner Daemen from Belgium. Guintoli, on the other hand, is new to the BMW works rider family. He replaces his compatriot Jérémy Guarnoni, who will ride for KM99 in the future. In the 41-year-old, one of the most experienced drivers in sprint racing and endurance racing has joined the team.

"After a very good 2023 season, with podium finishes in all three 24-hour races and third place in the overall standings, the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team is now ready for the title fight next year," says BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers confidently. "In Markus and Ilya, we have two proven regular riders who have known the project inside out since the initial development work and have played a major part in the successes achieved so far."

"Sylvain is the perfect new addition. Hardly any other rider has so much experience on the international stage and especially in the FIM EWC. Thanks to his work in the BMW Motorrad Motorsport test team, he is also familiar with all the details of the BMW M 1000 RR. We are looking forward to 2024! At the same time, we would like to thank Jérémy Guarnoni, who has done an outstanding job as a regular rider in the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team for two years and wish him all the best for the future."

"I've been a fan of Sylvain Guintoli for a long time, even when he was racing in the Superbike World Championship and became world champion there," says Werner Daemen, Team Manager BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, convinced of the speed of the experienced Frenchman. "I've also watched him in the endurance races this year and I've always said that he's one of the best riders out there on the track."

"It's an opportunity for us as a team to benefit from his wealth of experience, both for the drivers and for the technicians in the different areas. Different manufacturers, different tyre brands - he knows everything. I hope he can help us take the next step on our way to the world title. I'm looking forward to working with him and see it as a great opportunity."

EWC calendar of events

18 - 21/04/2024 24h Le Mans (France)

06 - 08/06/2024 8h Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

18 - 21/07/2024 8h Suzuka (Japan)

12 - 15/09/2024 Bol d'Or (France)