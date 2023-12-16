Team Kawasaki Webike Trickstar repositions itself

After a poor sixth place in the Endurance World Championship, the Kawasaki works team is regrouping for 2024. Alongside Grégory Leblanc, Roman Ramos and Christian Gamarino are expected to deliver top results.

Like the Frenchman Dominique Méliand or the Swiss Hanspeter "Hämpu" Bolliger, Gilles Stafler was also one of the most charismatic team bosses in the Endurance World Championship and, like his colleagues, the Frenchman ended his career after more than 30 years, which not only brought him the management of the Kawasaki works team, but also the coveted world championship title in the 2018/2019 season in addition to countless race victories.

After his retirement, the question arose as to which team would officially represent Kawasaki in the Endurance World Championship in 2023. The choice fell on Kawasaki Webike Trickstar. With the French duo Randy de Puniet and Grégory Leblanc and the Japanese rider Kazuki Watanabe, they missed out on a top three finish with ninth in Le Mans and fifth in Spa and at the Bol d'Or. With sixth place in the final standings, the team fell well short of its high expectations.

The team, founded by former racing driver Ryuji Tsuruta, has partially reorganised its driver line-up for the coming season. In addition to Leblanc, Spaniard Roman Ramos and Italian Christian Gamarino will ride the Kawasaki ZX10R with start number 11.

The 32-year-old Ramos from Santa María de Cayón is an experienced rider from the Superbike World Championship, in which he has contested no fewer than 105 races. Seventh places in Imola 2015 and Assen 2017 were his best results. This year, he made his first appearance in the World Endurance Championship with the Tati Beringer Racing team at the 24-hour race in Spa-Francorchamps.

The 28-year-old Gamarino, on the other hand, can look back on a wealth of experience in this series. The third-placed rider in the 2013 Supersport 600 European Championship and long-time Supersport World Championship rider rode for the No Limits Motor Team for two years and has been part of the Kawasaki team 33 Louit April Moto since 2020, with which he won not only the prestigious Bol d'Or but also the Superstock World Cup this year.

Calendar of events

18 - 21/04/2024 24h Le Mans (France)

06 - 08/06/2024 8h Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

18 - 21/07/2024 8h Suzuka (Japan)

12 - 15/09/2024 Bol d'Or (France)