Gino Rea: Comeback with Wójcik in the Endurance World Championship

It was only thanks to the skill of the doctors and his strong constitution that Gino Rea survived the crash in training for the 8-hour race in Suzuka in 2022. After a long break, the Briton will return to the race track next year.

In practice for the eight-hour race in Suzuka, Gino Rea crashed on the approach to the chicane, which had already been the undoing of Daijiro Kato in 2003. In addition to numerous broken bones, it was his serious head injuries that initially led to fears of the worst. But the doctors managed the impossible. The Brit's strong constitution also ensured that he was able to slowly fight his way back to life.

After an intensive rehabilitation phase that lasted several months, Rea quickly made comeback plans and indeed, just before the start of the 24-hour race in Le Mans, he returned to the race track in April 2023 with a standard Honda Fireblade. He completed a lap of honour on the Circuit Bugatti in Le Mans to rapturous applause from the riders, teams and spectators.

Afterwards, "SpeedyG" was delighted with the support and confirmed that he has his sights firmly set on taking part in Le Mans next year. "It's very nice to be here with the team and it was wonderful to do this lap of honour, but I actually want to slip into my leathers now to do the race. It's difficult for me to accept that I can't do that," said the Honda rider.

Rea will be able to don his leathers again regularly next season. As Wójcik Racing confirmed, the Briton will return to the Polish team with which he celebrated his first podium finish in the World Endurance Championship at the Bol d'Or in 2019. Together with his compatriot Danny Webb, South African Sheridan Morais and Italian Kevin Manfredi, he will take turns at the wheel of the number 777 Honda.

"We are delighted to announce such a strong Superstock line-up and to welcome Gino back to the Wójcik Racing Team," said team founder Grzegorz Wójcik. "We want to build on our strong result from 2023 and compete at the top again. Our riders are not only fast, but also very experienced, which will be important to further develop the bikes after our switch to Honda."

Sławomir Kubzdyl, co-owner of the team, added: "Gino knew that our bike will always be waiting for him when he feels ready to return to action and I was sure that he will return to racing. I am glad that this day has come, and at such an exciting time for us as a team. Gino is a true racer and a perfect fit for Kevin, Danny and Sheridan."

The Wójcik Racing Team finished this year's Endurance World Cup for production-based motorbikes in fourth place behind 33 Louit April Moto, National Motos and 3 Art Best of Bikes. With the new rules allowing four riders to race in the Superstock category at the two 24-hour races next season, Rea, Webb, Morais and Manfredi are among the favourites.

Calendar of events

18 - 21/04/2024 24h Le Mans (France)

06 - 08/06/2024 8h Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

18 - 21/07/2024 8h Suzuka (Japan)

12 - 15/09/2024 Bol d'Or (France)