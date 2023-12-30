Max Neukirchner: "Mandy had to persuade my wife"

Max Neukirchner returns to YART and takes over the responsible position of Crew Chief from Andrew Pitt. Before this could happen, however, his wife first had to be persuaded to change her mind.

As Crew Chief, two-time Supersport World Champion Andrew Pitt played a major part in YART Yamaha Official Team EWC winning the endurance world championship for the second time this season. However, the shrewd Australian will no longer be available next year as he will be assisting six-time world champion Jonathan Rea in his switch from Kawasaki to Yamaha in the Superbike World Championship.

The Yamaha Austria Racing Team was at a loss as to who could take over Pitt's position. It didn't take too long for Max Neukirchner's name to be thrown into the ring. The German was already part of the team in the 2017/2018 season. He took pole position at Le Mans with Broc Parkes and Marvin Fritz as team-mates and the trio won the eight-hour race at the Slovakia Ring.

"The crew chief is the link between the drivers on the one hand and the electronics technician, the tyre technician, the chassis man and the mechanics on the other," explains team boss Many Kainz. "He has to find a compromise between the statements of the three drivers. He also works out the training schedule. He decides how long a rider rides with which tyres in training. In my opinion, only a former driver can do this job satisfactorily."

The Austrian team boss and his riders Marvin Fritz, Karel Hanika and Niccolò Canepa, who were able to end the 14-year drought from their first to second world title this season, had therefore decided that Neukirchner would be the perfect successor to Pitt, only the chosen one still had to be convinced, or rather, his better half!

"Sometime in October, Mandy called me. I had just switched on the fire in the garden with my wife and children," recalls Neukirchner, who is still the only German driver to have won the 24-hour race at Le Mans. "He told me: <Max, so watch out for once! We are all in agreement. We need a new crew chief and you're the only one who comes into question."

"I had to tell him that I'd have to say no, because if I went to my wife and told her that I'd be travelling for another six weeks a year, she'd chop my head off. You can't do that. The only thing you can do is ask my wife. But I don't want it to come across that I'm under my wife's thumb," he adds to Erik Klose in the "Asphaltheld" podcast.

"You know yourself Erik, with our cornering training, the race track events and our own events where we coach all over Europe, we were even in Australia first, it's difficult. At home, I also have to look after several properties in property management and a caretaker service with three employees. That's why I told Mandy that I couldn't do it, that I didn't have the time. I told him that he could ask my wife. But please don't call her today, because today is a really bad time. It's best to wait until after breakfast tomorrow."

"And he really did call her after breakfast. She looked at me rather crossly for the first five minutes. But after ten minutes it was sorted. Mandy really has a huge talent for persuading people. I'm actually over the moon now. Now that I'm no longer a presenter on Eurosport and no longer racing in the IDM, I have free time again. That's why I'm happy to be a crew chief at YART, because it's like a family to me."

"I think I can contribute a lot with all my experience from the Endurance World Championship, the Superbike World Championship and my coaching licences, where I also learned how to respond mentally to the riders, and of course with my experience with data recording and how to set up a motorbike correctly. I can also well imagine that I am the only one who knows the entire team and can deal with people."

"I can support the team and am really looking forward to this task. YART recently had its closing ceremony, where the team celebrated the World Championship title again. That was at the Red Bull Ring in Styria. We raced there with eight to ten cars and had a lot of fun. And of course we celebrated. I was introduced as the new crew chief and everyone thought it was great."

Calendar of events

18 - 21 April 2024 24h Le Mans (France)

06 - 08/06/2024 8h Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

18 - 21/07/2024 8h Suzuka (Japan)

12 - 15/09/2024 Bol d'Or (France)