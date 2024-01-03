EWC rider Vincon switches to Motobox Kremer

Dominik Vincon is changing teams. The 32-year-old from Knittlingen is still passionate about the World Endurance Championship, but he will be driving for a new racing team in the new year. Before that, he'll have the wind in his hair.

"After five years with the Polish team LRP Poland, I have decided to look for a new challenge," says Dominik Vincon, announcing a radical change for the coming season. Although the 32-year-old from Knittlingen will remain involved in the Endurance World Championship, Vincon will be competing in the World Endurance Championship for the Motobox Kremer Racing team in the coming season. "The contact came about through an old acquaintance who I met by chance at the IDM finale in Hockenheim," reports the motorsport enthusiast. "After initial discussions, the contact intensified and I quickly had a very good feeling."

Looking in the rear-view mirror, Vincon expresses his gratitude: "I was given a great reception by my previous team, they were great and successful years," explains the veteran, who has finished in the top ten in the EWC overall standings with his team-mates in each of the past three seasons.

"Nevertheless, the time has now come for a new chapter. In particular, the prospect of being able to complete a whole season with the new team encouraged me to make the switch." To explain: Vincon's previous racing team always refrained from competing in Suzuka, Japan, for cost reasons. But taking part there is a long-cherished dream of the Knittlinger. "Suzuka is one of the most important motorbike races in the world," he emphasises. Motobox Kremer recently finished in 11th place, behind LRP Poland, but the racing team is currently in the process of becoming more professional. Vincon is determined to establish the team among the top ten teams in the world in the long term.

Another attraction for the motorsport enthusiast is the change of material: whereas he has mostly ridden a BMW in his racing career to date, most recently an S1000 RR K67 at LRP Poland, he and his future team-mates will try to complete as many laps as possible in the endurance races in the saddle of a Yamaha. The 32-year-old has already had a few experiences with the Japanese manufacturer, but they date back some time: he won the Yamaha R6 Dunlop Cup in 2009 and last raced in the IDM Superstock class on a 600cc Yamaha machine in 2012.

However, the 1000cc R1 model that Vincon will have to tame in the future is a completely different beast. The racer is particularly looking forward to the difference to the BMW motorbikes. "The Yamaha bike is a little slower on the straights, but the cornering speed is significantly higher," is his verdict. In order to familiarise himself with the new material, there will be test rides in the new year, probably at the Circuito de Cartagena in Spain.

"I'm really looking forward to riding a full season with my new colleagues," says the motorsport rider, who also collected podium finishes on many tracks with his own racing team in the IDM until 2016, looking ahead to the tasks after the turn of the year. Four races are on the calendar, starting traditionally with the 24-hour classic at Le Mans on 20 April. This will be followed by two eight-hour races at Spa in Belgium (8 June) and Suzuka (21 July) and the finale at the Bol d'Or in Le Castellet on 14 September.

Until then, Vincon, who works full-time as an engineer at Porsche AG, will be working on his physical condition. Running and strength training are just as much a part of his daily routine as regular swimming sessions.