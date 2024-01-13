Motobox Kremer: Attack with four German riders

Team Motobox Kremer parted ways with Geoffroy Dehaye and Christian Napoli by mutual agreement at the end of last season. In the search for a strong trio of drivers for the 2024 Endurance World Championship season, the people in charge, Georg Haas and Manfred Kremer, looked outside the box. In the end, a German driver quartet emerged that should bring the team even stronger spirit and good results in the future. In addition to Rubin, Dominik Vincon and Marco fetzt will be on the R1, with Basti Ubl signed as the fourth rider.

Daniel Rubin, who has been riding the orange Yamaha since 2023, has remained with the team and is therefore looking forward to his second season in this spectacular class. "Four German riders in a German team, it's great that it's worked out this way," said Rubin happily. "I'm delighted to have Dominik and Marco as my team-mates for the races. I'm really looking forward to the season and hope that we'll form a good team together and progress together."

Rubin continues: "Now that I know the tracks, I really want to pick up where I left off last year. Overall, I'm hoping for good races and a strong final position for the team. One or two places further up would certainly be nice." In the 2023 season, Motobox Kremer Racing finished eleventh in the EWC overall standings.

Marco fetzt already rode a Kawasaki in the EWC last year. His future in the world championship is secured with the switch to the German private team. "Firstly, I would like to thank the team for the trust they have placed in me and giving me the opportunity to contest a full season with them. After my first endurance experience last year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it was immediately clear that it would hopefully not be the last time for me," enthused Fetz in an interview with Speedweek.com. "Of course, another big thank you to my sponsors, who support me so much, I'm very grateful for that and I really appreciate it in this day and age."

"I'm really looking forward to the upcoming season, especially because we're an all-German team and all four of us already know each other well," said the 24-year-old Fetz. "I think it's important at the start of the season that we get to grips with the Yamaha R1 and find the right set-up for us! We can only say more after the first tests, but I am very positive. Dani and Domi are two riders who already have a lot more experience than me, at least as far as the EWC is concerned. In any case, I can hardly wait for the first tests to start and I'm highly motivated to work with the team!"

Also new to the team is Dominik Vincon. The German is no stranger to the EWC, having made his debut in the World Endurance Championship ten years ago. Most recently, he raced for Team LRP Poland in a BMW. "I'm very happy with the situation because I'm really looking forward to the Yamaha R1. The bike has so much potential, which I could already recognise last year when I was able to ride several stints behind Daniel on the Motobox Yamaha at Le Mans. The cornering dynamics of the bike must be gigantic," emphasised the 32-year-old.

"I'm particularly looking forward to the team spirit at Motobox Kremer and the adventure in Suzuka. Racing there has always been a childhood dream of mine. We are a strong team, so I am hoping for regular top 10 positions this season. The team's experience in the Endurance World Championship is gigantic, so I'm full of anticipation."

"The EWC is a dream come true for me. I can hardly wait to get back on the Yamaha and am looking forward to getting to know the team. My goal is clearly to learn, gain a foothold and have a look at the whole thing in the EWC. Of course, it would be a highlight for me if I could move up and get a place in the main race," explained Bastian Ubl, who will be racing in the Pro Superstock Cup 1000 as part of the IDM in 2024 and also rides as a substitute for Motobox. "First and foremost, I support the team with my role as fourth rider. Everything that comes on top is the cherry on the cake. I'm already looking forward to the first night training session and I'm excited to see how it goes."

Calendar of events

18 - 21 April 2024 24h Le Mans (France)

06 - 08/06/2024 8h Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

18 - 21/07/2024 8h Suzuka (Japan)

12 - 15/09/2024 Bol d'Or (France)