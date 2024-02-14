Briton Dan Linfoot joins Yoshimura SERT Motul

The Yoshimura SERT Motul team has announced its four riders for this season. In addition to the two Frenchmen Gregg Black and Etienne Masson, Briton Dan Linfoot will be at the wheel of the Suzuki GSX-R1000R.

The French Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, which has entered into a close cooperation with the Japanese team Yoshimura Racing and has been operating as Yoshimura SERT Motul for four years, is by far the most successful team in the history of the Motorcycle Endurance World Championship. They have finished the series as world champions 17 times, most recently in 2021.

Last season, the successful team with the three French riders Sylvain Guintoli, Gregg Black and Etienne Masson was beaten by the YART Yamaha Official EWC Team (Karel Hanika, Marvin Fritz, Niccolò Canepa). Even a victory in the final Bol d'Or did nothing to change the fact that the world title went to Austria for the second time.

While Black, Masson and Japanese rider Cocoro Atsumi, who will take on development duties in addition to his role as reserve rider, will remain on board, British rider Dan Linfoot, who impressed with his performance and caught the attention of the Yoshimura SERT Motul team management, will take over from Guintoli.

"It is a pleasure to present Dan Linfoot as the new rider in our team. He impressed me with his exceptional performance at the eight-hour race in Suzuka. With his extensive experience in 24-hour races, he is a perfect fit for our team," said Yohei Kato, Team Director of Yoshimura SERT Motul.

"Our technical department, led by Yoshimura Japan, is working hard to improve our racing machine to provide riders with an even faster, stronger and more comfortable package this year. I believe that the riders will be able to perform even better than last season on the Yoshimura-tuned Suzuki GSX-R1000R."

Calendar of events

18 - 21/04/2024 24h Le Mans (France)

06 - 08/06/2024 8h Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

18 - 21/07/2024 8h Suzuka (Japan)

12 - 15/09/2024 Bol d'Or (France)