Ducati competes in the Suzuka 8h with Yukio Kagayama

Japanese Superbike warhorse Yukio Kagayama has made a spectacular switch to Ducati with his team and will also contest the Suzuka endurance classic with his squad.

After entering motocross with national hero Antonio Cairoli, Ducati has scored its next coup. In future, the Italians will equip the team of Yukio Kagayama (49) in the Japanese championship with classy Panigale bikes. Kagayama was an integral part of the Superbike World Championship paddock for many years, rode there until 2009, retired two years ago and has built up his own team structure in Japan with Suzuki.

The team was presented with great fanfare on Thursday - the event was held at the Italian embassy in Tokyo. The Kagayama project should bring the Panigale widespread attention in Japan and, ideally of course, success should also be achieved. Ryo Mizuno (25), who was last under contract with Honda, will be the rider in the Japanese championship. Mizuno won two All-Japan titles in eleven years for Honda.

Former Alstare Suzuki rider Kagayama was also recently in Jerez de la Frontera with Mizuno and part of his team, where the Japanese riders watched the activities of the Ducati works team as part of the Superbike World Championship tests. There were also plenty of helpful instructions for the guests from Asia.

Paolo Ciabatti, from whom a message was recorded in Tokyo on Thursday, was also looking forward to the reunion with former Superbike World Championship protagonist Kagayama in Italy. Kagayama was a crowd favourite and was probably the last rider to be spotted smoking cigarettes in the paddock in the recent past. The Suzuka endurance classic takes place from 19 to 21 July.