Beta RR Racing: Dual ignition for two-strokes

With a new chassis, Beta is upgrading its top enduro class with the name affix "Racing". Other upgrades include dual ignition on the big two-strokes and a new 125cc cylinder.

It almost couldn't have gone better for the launch of Beta's new Enduro year: At the last event of the Enduro World Championship in Santiago Do Cacem in Portugal, Steve Holcombe on a Beta RR Racing 2T 300 secured the world championship title in the E2 class and also the overall EnduroGP classification, while Beta factory rider Brad Freeman was celebrated as E3 world champion at the same venue. For good measure, Beta also won the Constructors' World Championship.

For the 2024 vintage, Beta is renewing its top-of-the-range enduro series called RR Racing with a new chassis, with the exception of the 125 and 200 cc models. The steering head support now has a higher cross-section (+1 cm) and is intended to increase stiffness, torsional and lateral bending strength. In driving, this is said to be noticeable with better precision when entering the bend, as well as improved cornering stability and feedback.

The new chassis already used by the factory team entails a whole series of adjustments to brackets and engine mounts. In addition, the footrest mounts are narrower in the lower part than before to increase ground clearance in deep ruts. Mounted on the RR Racing series are Ergal footpegs with steel pins. The brake pump mounting has been revised for the new Nissin brake pump, which features increased braking power coupled with improved dosing. The suspension elements from Kayaba are retained.

The traction control system, introduced in 2023, is retained. A new switch unit with two buttons and two separate LED indicators, housed between the steering head and tank, incorporates the traction control and map management.

The Beta RR Racing 2T 250 and 300 cc engine gets a new cylinder head with two spark plugs for more linear power delivery and more peak power. The two spark plugs are controlled by an electronic system that controls them independently. So if one of the two spark plugs should blow, the engine will still function, albeit not quite as efficiently. But it is still possible to finish the race or the tour.

Beta believes in the potential of young enduro riders and underlines this with a revised engine for the RR Racing 2T 125. A completely new cylinder - ducts and timing changed - and a new valve system exhaust control are intended to make the engine more responsive, more powerful and more powerful, as well as more explosive overall. The new 125cc engine now has more power at high revs without sacrificing low-end torque.

Beta's RR Racing series four-stroke enduros are available in 350, 390, 430 and 480 cc displacements, while the two-strokes are available as 125s, 200s, 250s and 300s.