Motorex Dirt Mania: Enduro training with Lettenbichler

These names read like the starting list of a top Enduro race, but in fact they are the six-strong Motorex Dirt Mania coaching team. The sixth edition of the training camp centred around Hard Enduro World Champion Manuel Lettenbichler will also take place in 2024. The Motorex Dirt Mania will once again be held at MCC Rhörnbach-Reisersberg on 13 and 14 April 2024, two weeks after Easter.

The varied terrain is located just north of Passau in the border triangle of Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic and offers excellent opportunities for enduro, motocross and trials training. During the two one-day courses, the participants are divided into small groups according to their riding level and are individually coached on various topics.

The special thing about Motorex Dirt Mania is that each participant takes it in turns to hone their skills with all five coaches throughout the day. The coaching team is led by Hard Enduro World Champion and KTM factory rider Manuel Lettenbichler, who is much more than just a Hard Enduro specialist. Among other things, he will be responsible for the technical off-road training sections.

The multiple German Enduro champions Davide von Zitzewitz and Eddi Hübner will be on hand with the right tips for really fast riding. Vanessa Danz, a fast lady with motocross and enduro successes, will be at the start and, as a certified trainer, will bring her own unique perspective to the various training sections. She won the Enduro Women's Cup in 2023. Freestyle trial specialist Adrian Guggemos will once again be on hand as a trainer on Sunday to give participants tips and tricks for tricky sections.

GASGAS will provide the participants of Motorex Dirt Mania with trial motorbikes from the TXT Racing and TXT GP model series for the trial training sections. Some riding techniques are easier to learn on the trial motorbike and then transfer to the enduro.

The participation fee for one day is 169 euros. This includes use of the track, coaching sessions, a high-quality hot lunch, non-alcoholic drinks, snacks and a welcome gift. Participants must be at least 18 years old and the motorbike must comply with the applicable noise regulations for an enduro race. Registration by e-mail to wolter@atze.tv with the subject "Motorex Dirt Mania" and the completed registration form. The number of places is limited