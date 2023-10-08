Østberg wins European Championship final in Hungary

Norwegian Mads Østberg, ex-champion in WRC2, repeated his victory from 2021 at the Rally Hungary, the finale of the European Rally Championship (ERC), in the Citroën C3 Rally2.

Mads Østberg won the last round of the season's European Rally Championship, the Rally Hungary. After twelve asphalt stages, he was 12.8 seconds ahead of local Ferenc Vincze and 1:26.2 minutes ahead of Latvian Martins Sesks, both in the Škoda Fabia Rally2. Sesks thus consolidated his second ERC table position behind New Zealand Hyundai driver Hayden Paddon, who did not compete in Hungary because he had already been confirmed as the first non-European European champion. Local favourite Miklós Csomós, who had been leading for a long time, retired without personal injury after an accident in his Škoda Fabia.

Csomós' lead before SS11, the penultimate stage of the weekend, was 15.1 seconds. But going through a medium-fast left-hand bend, Csomós had too much speed, went off the track and crashed into the trees. The dream of a first ERC victory was over right then and there.

That put Østberg, who last won Rally Hungary in 2021, in first place, which he duly converted into his first ERC win of the year and only the second of his career.

"Honestly it's really amazing, it's been a really tough season," Østberg said. "We enjoyed the rally so much, the car worked well and even in the rough conditions we didn't have any big problems. I am very happy about our rally, but at the same time I am very sad for Miklos. We tried to put pressure on him all weekend, but unfortunately he went off the road."

Vincze saved Hungarian honours with second place. Sesks was over a minute further back in his younger Fabia RS Rally2. He struggled for absolute pace but avoided the drama that befell others, taking his fourth podium of the year. Yoann Bonato (VW Polo GTi R5) recovered from an off-road moment on Saturday to finish fourth, ahead of two Škoda drivers Frigyes Turán and Erik Cais, who would probably have secured third had he not suffered a puncture on SS10 and then another puncture on the power stage.

Dethroned defending champion Efrén Llarena finished his final event as ERC champion in tenth place in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, losing three minutes due to a puncture on SS3.

Norbert Maior became Junior ERC Champion, defeating Roberto Daprà in his Peugeot 208 Rally4 by just 7.1 seconds. German Timo Schulz, who still shone in the Czech Republic with his first victory in the ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team's Corsa Rally4, ended his season with a rather disappointing seventh category place.

Satisfied was local Norbert Michelisz, the 2019 World Touring Car Champion, who finished 13th (+ 7:04,9) in his first international rally in the Hyundai i20 Rally2. "Super! We reached the finish. It was a great weekend and I am very happy with my performance," said Michelisz.

Final standings after 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Östberg/Barth (N/S), Citroën 1:37:40,2 2 Vincze/Percze (H), Škoda + 12,8 3 Seske/Francis (LV), Škoda + 1:26,2 4 Bonato/Boulloud (F), Citroën + 1:46,0 5 Turan/Farnadi (H), VW Polo + 2:06,1 6 Cais/Barcigal (CZ/SLK), Škoda + 3:06,8 7 Memet/Memet (H), Hyundai + 3:30,1 8 Laszlo/Berendi (H), Škoda + 4:44,5 9 Franceschi/Manzo (F), Škoda + 5:39,0 10 LLarena/Fernandez (E), Škoda + 5:40,2

ERC standings