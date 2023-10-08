Rally Junior Schulz: Strong performance despite bad luck

Opel Junior Timo Schulz finishes the JERC season in fourth place overall. The 2023 European Rally Junior Championship season has come to an end for the ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team with a lot of light, but also some shadow. Opel Junior Timo Schulz (24, Siersburg) and his co-driver Michael Wenzel (47, Mehlingen) were in the fight for the podium places from the start at the Rally Hungary in the Opel Corsa Rally4 entered by Stohl Racing, but were not rewarded for their good speed.

Lying in third place in the JERC classification, the Opel crew was slowed down by a leak in the hydraulic system in the 24.3 kilometre special stage 7 on Saturday. Struggling on without power steering, the Germans lost more than four minutes to the leaders in this and the following special stage before the damage could be repaired at the service in Nyíregyháza.

In the final four Sunday stages Schulz once again showed his great talent and underlined this with two strong best times in SS11 and SS12. However, he was unable to finish higher than seventh overall in the Hungarian round of Europe's best junior rallies. Nevertheless, Schulz made a leap from fifth to fourth place in the JERC points classification.

"It was a difficult, but also a very nice rally," the man from the Saarland stated at the finish. "We were quick on the road, the Corsa Rally4 basically ran very well again. Without the problem on Saturday, a podium finish would have been possible. It's nice that we were able to show what we are capable of in the end. All in all, I can draw a very positive conclusion from this season. It was clear to me from the start how high the stakes are in the JERC. But we have shown that we can keep up with the best. I have learned an incredible amount. Thanks to the great team at Stohl Racing and Opel Motorsport for the great support during an important step in my career."

Opel Motorsport Director Jörg Schrott was pleased with the performance of his protégé: "The circumstances for Timo were different to last year for Laurent Pellier. He went into the first three gravel rallies in Poland, Latvia and Sweden with very little experience, but did very respectably there. He was fully competitive in the three asphalt events in Italy, the Czech Republic and Hungary and took an impressive victory in the Barum Rally. Mistakes can happen as well as technical problems, that is simply part of the game. Therefore, Timo can be very satisfied with his debut season at this high level. I certainly am. My thanks go to the whole team for their great effort throughout the season."